Lewie Launches the Restore Ritual Kit, Turning Nighttime Smile Care Into a Beauty Ritual

Dentist-developed beauty and oral-care brand expands into sleep wellness with a thoughtfully designed mouth-tape and recovery-balm ritual

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewie, the emerging beauty-positioned oral-care brand redefining how consumers care for their smiles, today announced the launch of the Restore Ritual Kit, a premium two-step nighttime ritual created to help consumers rest comfortably and wake up feeling hydrated, refreshed and renewed.

Lewie's Restore Ritual

Developed around the belief that beauty starts with the smile, the Restore Ritual Kit extends oral care beyond traditional brushing, whitening and flossing into a more complete nighttime wellness experience. The kit pairs ultra-gentle mouth tape with a nourishing recovery balm, transforming two practical essentials into one simple, elevated ritual.

"A healthy, confident smile is shaped not only by oral care, but by the restorative routines that support how we sleep, feel and show up each day.," said Dr. Amanda Lewis, founder and CEO of Lewie. "We created the Restore Ritual Kit to make nighttime care feel less clinical and more like self-care—comfortable, beautifully designed and easy to incorporate into the routines people already value."

A More Thoughtful Way to Restore Overnight

The Restore Ritual Kit includes:

One roll of ultra-gentle, rubber-free, 1.25-inch medical paper tape , selected for sensitive skin, secure placement, comfort and minimal waste.

, selected for sensitive skin, secure placement, comfort and minimal waste. One premium glass jar containing 5 grams of Lewie Recovery Balm , naturally formulated by a holistic esthetician to hydrate, soften and help repair dry, delicate skin overnight.

, naturally formulated by a holistic esthetician to hydrate, soften and help repair dry, delicate skin overnight. Premium packaged refills for both the mouth tape and recovery balm, allowing consumers to continue the ritual while reducing unnecessary packaging.

The Restore Ritual Kit has a retail price of $44.99, with individual refill products also available.

Where Beauty, Oral Care and Wellness Meet

This launch represents an important expansion for Lewie as the brand moves from on-the-go smile care into established daily and nighttime routines. Its growing portfolio already includes patented biodegradable Floss Discs and dentist-developed Smile Whitening Wands

"Consumers have elevated nearly every part of their nighttime routine—from skincare to sleep environments—but oral care has largely been left behind," Lewis said. "Restore Ritual is our invitation to rethink that final part of the day—recognizing that oral health is fundamental to overall well-being and giving the smile the same thoughtful attention we devote to our beauty, sleep and wellness routines."

An Emerging Brand with Growing Retail and Hospitality Momentum

Founded by Dr. Lewis after more than two decades in clinical dentistry, Lewie was inspired by consumers seeking effective smile-care solutions that could be used at home, at work or while traveling. The female-owned and operated company has established online distribution and expanded into retail and premium hospitality, including placements with luxury and boutique hotel partners.

The Restore Ritual Kit is available online at the company's website (www.mylewie.com).

About Lewie

Lewie is a dentist-developed, female-owned smile-care company bringing beauty, confidence and thoughtful design to the oral-care aisle. Founded by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie creates innovative, convenient and beautifully packaged products that help consumers keep their smiles ready for every moment. The company's portfolio includes patented biodegradable Floss Discs, Smile Whitening Wands, travel-ready smile-care products and the Restore Ritual Kit.

SOURCE Lewie, Inc.