Lewie Launches with Revolutionary Range of Innovative Oral Care Products Designed For Beauty Lovers

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Lewie, an innovative oral health and beauty brand dedicated to helping everyone feel their most confident through a range of expert-approved, on-the-go products that help you achieve your most radiant smile.

Lewie Whitening Wand Lewie Floss Discs

Founded by dentist Dr. Amanda Lewis, who, after running her dental practice for two decades, was struck by a number of women who were actively seeking oral health solutions that could easily be integrated into their daily beauty routines. This inspired her to create a collection of sustainable products that feature simple but highly effective formulas that integrate ergonomic integrity, modern aesthetics, and earth friendly materials to ensure healthier smiles without harming the planet. Whether it's capturing the perfect selfie, nailing a job interview, or socializing with friends, Lewie believes a beautiful smile is the perfect accessory for every woman.

"As women, we spend a lot of time, energy, and money on our beauty routines, but can often forget to give enough attention to one of our most important assets - our smile," says Lewie Founder, Dr. Amanda Lewis "Touching up your smile should be just as easy as touching up your lipstick. That's why we've created a line of 'throw in your purse' products that are crafted with only the best ingredients and meet our commitment to sustainability so you can have the confidence of a great smile all day, everyday."

Launching with a mini arsenal of oral health essentials, the Lewie range includes:

Lewie Whitening Wand (1 Pack $24.99 / 2 Pack $39.99 ) - This innovative whitening solution delivers fast, visible, professional grade results utilizing enamel-friendly technology, antibacterial Bergamot and soothing Clove for fresh breath and a proprietary, dentist-created gel to remove stubborn stains without harsh chemicals.





Lewie Refillable Floss ($8) - Available in Mighty Mint, Smooth Cinnamon and, Velvety Vanilla Lewie's Refillable Floss System utilizes an innovative dispenser and expanding floss technology to reach deeper between teeth and is clinically shown to eliminate more plaque and bacteria than conventional options.





Lewie Floss Discs (12 Pack $4.99 / 32 Pack $9.99 ) - Perfect for quick flossing, revolutionize your oral care routine with these compact, eco-friendly Floss Discs that are crafted from recyclable and biodegradable materials. These discs are also designed for ease of use, won't irritate your gums and eliminate the awkwardness of traditional flossing.

Lewie's newly released collection is available for purchase now on MyLewie.com!

About Lewie

Founded by dentist, Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie is a revolutionary oral health and beauty brand dedicated to crafting products that help everyone feel their most confident by achieving their most radiant smile. Named after her father's nickname, Lewie combines Dr. Lewis' decades of experience running her own dental practice alongside a passion for creating oral health solutions that can be integrated into daily beauty routines, utilize earth friendly materials and ensure vibrant smiles for life's most important moments.

