Lewis And Clark Information Exchange Announces Partnership with PatientPing to Advance Care Coordination Efforts Across the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lewis And Clark Information Exchange (LACIE) , a multi-state health information exchange (HIE), is pleased to announce an innovative partnership with PatientPing , the nation's leading care coordination platform, to improve care for patients across hundreds of hospitals, clinics, post-acute care facilities, ACOs, health plans and other community healthcare organizations throughout Kansas and Missouri.

Through the partnership, participating payers and providers will benefit from access to PatientPing's platform which provides real-time patient insights to help providers make the best possible decisions on patients' care events. This advancement of technology is especially valuable as providers become increasingly responsible for patient outcomes, and as the federal government continues to push for increased interoperability across the care continuum.

"LACIE's new partnership with PatientPing strengthens services for all LACIE participants, especially those entering into value-based contracts and those supporting Accountable Care Organizations," said Jeffrey Hackman, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Information Officer of Truman Medical Centers and a LACIE-affiliated physician. "Improving our region's overall health and economic status rests on a foundation of delivering common capabilities for every type of provider, no matter the EHR they use, and no matter where in the region they are. Bringing forward real-time notifications and information across the region is the natural next step to support the success of LACIE participants today, and under new and emerging care delivery models."

Hackman added that PatientPing's real-time notification capabilities will enhance the support LACIE provides for organizations participating in the ongoing testing of CMS' Comprehensive Primary Care Plus program (CPC+) program. Nearly 100 provider organizations in the greater Kansas City alone area are engaging in CPC+ testing.

All LACIE participants will have access to PatientPing's platform to monitor acute and post-acute events. The platform uses real-time notifications (Pings) to activate members' extended care teams, while also providing contextual information (Stories) to providers at the point of care, including patients' utilization patterns to help coordinate transitions. These insights into patients' care events will also enable Kansas City area providers to better monitor patient emergency department (ED) utilizations.

"We are honored to partner with the Lewis And Clark Information Exchange," said PatientPing CEO Jay Desai. "Together with LACIE we'll improve care for patients in both Kansas and Missouri and we couldn't be more excited to expand our growing Midwest network of providers through this partnership."

PatientPing's new partnership with LACIE comes on the heels of a partnership with the Iowa Health Information Network (IHIN). PatientPing's growing Midwestern network includes health information exchanges, providers, payers, and other entities, including Centrus Health, a clinically integrated network comprised of more than 2,000 physicians, all of which are working together to improve patient care and reduce costs.

About LACIE

The Lewis And Clark Information Exchange (LACIE) is one of the first fully operational, multiple-state HIE's in the country, providing patient information to prominent healthcare systems and providers in the Midwest. LACIE is a 501(c)(3) not for profit entity that is governed by a collaborative Board of Directors that consists of hospitals, providers, large employers, consumer advocates and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC).

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers and health plans to coordinate patient care. The platform enables collaboration on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

1-480-664-8412

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE PatientPing; Lewis And Clark Information Exchange (LACIE)

Related Links

https://lacie-hie.com

