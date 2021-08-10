Lewis Color generates new revenue with Ricoh wide format solutions and professional services

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Lewis Color is growing its alliance with Ricoh, expanding into the wide format market to support a broader range of customer applications, uncover new business opportunities and enjoy new revenue streams. Lewis Color's latest Ricoh investment includes the RICOH Pro TF6250 and RICOH Pro L5160, high productivity wide format solutions that produce vibrant, quality graphics on a variety of indoor and outdoor substrates along with a range of professional services offerings.

With their latest Ricoh acquisitions, Lewis Color has already launched a new company called Meraki Effects. The company—which is off to a quick and successful start—provides consumers with high-resolution photos produced on a variety of wood products using the RICOH Pro TF6250 and is already generating new revenue streams for Lewis Color. It's "Artist of the Month" series features local photographers, graphic designers and interior decorators who stand out.

Lewis Color also cited Ricoh's high quality professional services—including measurement tools and training for color management, calibration and custom media profiles—as well as its technical support response time as key to its ongoing peace of mind, color consistency across media and print technologies, and day-to-day operational success.

"Our new wide format solutions allow us to produce new signage and merchandising applications in-house, which makes us a one-stop-shop for existing customers and grows our appeal to customers, even consumers, who may not have yet seen what we can offer," said Justin Lewis, President, Lewis Color. "These past 18 months more than ever, we knew we needed to be strategic and thorough in our business decisions; and we knew we needed to offer our customers more so they too can thrive. Ricoh understands that, and shares that drive to deliver what customers need. Our Ricoh partners are a part of our team – and that's the way we like to do business."

The RICOH Pro TF6250 and RICOH Pro L5160 complement Lewis Color's existing service mix, which primarily supports direct mail applications for a wide range of resale and wholesale customers nationwide, and fully integrate with the company's existing Ricoh toner devices and other devices for maximum synergy across equipment types for vastly superior output.

"We're committed to driving digital transformation within the print industry and it's that passion that we believe will help power our alliance with Lewis Color along with their long-term success," said Dan Johansen, Director, Sales & Marketing, Industrial Printing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Ricoh's wide format solutions, and professional and digital services are a natural fit for commercial printers like Lewis Color who want to offer customers high-value applications. As a trusted partner, our role is to understand their challenges and goals and provide the solutions that will meet their customers' needs and position them best for future success and growth. We're excited about the work we're doing with Lewis Color and confident in the opportunities that lay ahead as they expand into this exciting new market."

About Lewis Color

Founded in 1961, Lewis Color is a full-service, family-owned printing company based in Statesboro, Georgia. Over the past 60 years, this small family business has grown from primarily serving the Statesboro, Savannah, and Hilton Head areas to servicing national accounts across the country, as one of the most reputable companies in the printing industry. Today, Lewis Color is dedicated to utilizing the best in modern technology to provide its customers with a wide range of quality print and multimedia, as well as prompt service and competitive pricing.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

