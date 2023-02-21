Lewis County Selects Millig for $5M Jail Improvement Project

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis County, Washington, has selected Millig Design Build to implement a $5M project to renew critical infrastructure and replace aging equipment at the Lewis County Jail.

"The jail's current HVAC systems are past end-of-life and the facility is experiencing a lot of component failures," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "The building controls system is also antiquated and no longer supported, which makes it difficult for facility personnel to maintain and find replacement parts."

The 365-bed jail facility was originally constructed in 1985 and was tripled in size with an expansion in 2005. The newer section is served by rooftop units, with makeup air units serving the jail's kitchen and laundry areas. All of these aging and failing rooftop units will be upgraded with new units and new controls.

In the original 1985 section of the jail, the Millig team has designed a highly energy-efficient new variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system. An existing rooftop unit will be rebuilt with variable speed drives and a new energy recovery wheel to supply ventilation to the areas served by VRF.

"This new design will rely on VRF heat pumps to recycle waste heat and efficiently move it around the building," said Donley. "We'll also be decoupling mechanical ventilation from space conditioning, which reduces the load on the HVAC system, and, in turn, results in additional energy savings."

The county estimates it spends $200,000 annually to fix and maintain the systems that currently provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to the Lewis County Jail. The Millig team's HVAC and controls solutions will eliminate most of the jail's maintenance costs and save the county an additional $50,000 annually in energy costs.

In addition to facility upgrades, Millig Design Build is helping Lewis County pursue $400,000 in grants and incentives to help pay for the project.

The project is estimated to be complete in the Fall of 2023.

