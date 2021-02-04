Lewis Harrison - A Fitness Model & Entrepreneur Generating $30K Per Week Through Social Media - Shares His Secrets to Success

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After helping multiple businesses surpass and crush their goals - Lewis Harrison - an exceptionally successful business mentor and social media icon - has started his own business venture with digital marketing agency Lucrative Social. In this venture, Lewis and his team teach students all the skills necessary to scale their online fitness businesses to way beyond six figures.

Lewis Harrison

Lewis started his career as a soccer player and eventually chose to become a personal trainer and fitness model. That's how it all began: with his love for sports and physical activity. Taking this content online, his social media content and workouts attracted the masses, which further contributed to his growth and development as an online trainer.

All of his hard work paid off, and his massive fame got the attention of several companies, renowned photographers and international magazines. Flex Magazine (USA), Muscle and Fitness (UK, Germany, and France) and Inside Fitness (USA) are to name a few that used his image to increase their profits.

By the age of 26, Lewis was an internationally known personal trainer and a supplement company athlete for some of the biggest brands in the world, helping multiple multi-million dollar companies level up.

Alongside all this, Lewis was working on his own brands. 'High-ticket' personalized training was the game, earning millions whilst getting clients real results. Seeing the outcome of the high-ticket business, Lewis built the Harrison Twins' app, a low-ticket offer, which is also dedicated to helping people with personalized training and diets. It is these exact learnings he has brought into his new mentorship program: The Online Fitness Business (OFB) Accelerator.

Lewis and his brother lead a team of experts and professionals in sales, funnel builds, social media marketing and web design in his new company. They guide other personal trainers in building their online fitness businesses to beyond $10,000 per month (something backed with their ROI guarantee). With its LIVE teaching modules, led by experts, Lewis and his team guide students through online business development, ensuring that they have the knowledge and skills to automate and scale their fitness businesses.

Lewis and digital marketing agency Lucrative Social have more planned for the students in the program. They have developed their own social media growth and CRM software (igoptimize) that students can access to assist them in further optimizing and scaling their online fitness businesses.

Using these exact methods, Lewis was able to launch the OFB Accelerator in January and hit over $50,000 revenue from his Instagram DM alone. His students truly are getting a good deal. His secrets are literally worth millions.

For more information about Lewis Harrison or this program, contact [email protected] .

Related Images

lewis-in-dubai.jpg

Lewis in Dubai

SOURCE Lewis Harrison