Lewis heads speaker lineup for 2018 ASBPE national conference

One of the world's most prominent investigative reporters, Lewis founded two Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit news organizations: the Center for Public Integrity and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The latter published the famed "Panama Papers" in 2016, the "Paradise Papers" in 2017 and many other cross-border investigations that exposed widespread global crimes including smuggling and tax evasion.

The title of his keynote talk is "Current Opportunities in Financial Investigative Journalism."

"Subscribers want to know the nitty-gritty beyond the annual reports and the CEO's latest speech," Lewis said. "This remarkable digital age has opened extraordinary possibilities to business reporters and their publications."

Lewis will also moderate a panel discussion exploring recent challenges in covering the federal government, including efforts to delegitimize journalists, barriers to agency access and freedom of information, and the "fake news" scourge.

Alysha Love, multi-platform editor at CNN Politics, will present her SEO 101 workshop, "Let Me Google That for You: Best Practices for Search Engine Optimization" on May 11.

ASBPE, with 1,800-plus members and growing, represents editorial professionals in the business-to-business (B2B) media and related trade and specialty publications. The Investigative Reporting Workshop is located at the American University School of Communication, where Lewis is a professor of journalism.

$100 off for registrations by April 10! For the two-day agenda and registration link, go to:

http://www.asbpe.org/blog/2018/03/09/asbpes-2018-b2b-media-success-conference-and-azbee-awards-of-excellence-banquet/

About ASBPE

Founded in 1964 as the American Society of Business Press Editors, ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors and designers employed in the business, trade and specialty press. ASBPE is widely known for its annual Azbee Awards of Excellence competition, recognizing the best in editorial, design and online achievement. ASBPE sponsors an annual conference as well as a regular series of training webcasts, free for members. Local chapters hold educational seminars and social events.

Media and conference contact: Dom Yanchunas, President

American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

+1 646-673-7477

News Provided by:

American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

asbpe.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lewis-heads-speaker-lineup-for-2018-asbpe-national-conference-300624650.html

SOURCE American Society of Business Publication Editors

Related Links

https://www.asbpe.org/

