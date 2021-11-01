Lewis Investments Assists with Esperanza Community Improvements, Installs Utility Infrastructure to Provide Solutions to People Experiencing Homelessness

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment and development company, Lewis Investments, is installing the Utility infrastructure for the Esperanza Community – a ~150 person sanctioned encampment in Austin, TX. Committed to solutions-based alternatives to help Austin's homeless population, Lewis Investments has been working closely with The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) and donating their services to the camp's highly anticipated improvements.

"This is a powerful model of community, and an example of what concerned, caring businesses and individuals are capable of when they come together to donate time and services for a common cause," said Lewis Investments founder Kip Lewis. "As I assembled the Team of Contractors and began contacting friends and partners in the industry, I realized that almost all of us have known someone who has experienced being homeless. Business owners and leaders of our community were very willing to help out. So, donating services that support TOOF's mission – building sanitary sewer, water, fire protection and drainage – has a deep significance for the group."

For close to three decades, the Lewis Investments team has developed various real estate projects in Central Texas and has been pivotal in the revitalization efforts of historic downtown Round Rock, TX. Having supported various supportive community organizations in the past, Kip Lewis and his team felt compelled to help TOOF in a way that would provide a formidable impact.

"The project is inspiring – it has so many passionate members of the Central Texas Community, coming together to not only give back, but to be part of a real solution," added Dean Lewis of Lewis Investments.

"This project shows how if you have the skill set to provide a unique solution, you must use your tenacity to find how you can get involved. Once you find your opportunity, problem solving, getting face to face, and rallying a community, brings hope and progress for the most ostracized members of our community, who in reality are your neighbors, friends, sons, and daughters. I encourage anyone to learn more about TOOF and how they are giving back to our society as a model for supporting homelessness on a larger scale for cities across the country. "

Through the help of companies like Lewis Investments, the Esperanza Community aims to become a transformational shelter community with 200 non-congregate shelter units, strategically configured into neighborhoods with outdoor communal kitchens, hygiene facilities, and shared community spaces.

The Esperanza Community is run by TOOF who collaborates closely with camp residents and honors residents' vision for the future of the community. TOOF also functions as the camp's service coordinators, working closely with the service provider community to bring in all the resources needed to properly support the residents at the Esperanza Community.

TOOF hopes to raise $5.4 million for the improvements and is currently accepting donations of all kinds to reach their "most ambitious mission to date." Lewis Investments' Team of Contractors, along with TXDOT, expect to complete the install by year end 2021.

To donate, please visit The Other Ones Foundation at: toofound.org/welcome-in .

About Lewis Investments

Lewis Investments is a Real Estate Investment and Development Company based in Round Rock, Texas. Founded in 1992 by Kip Lewis , the company's focus has been to identify undervalued and poorly managed Commercial Real Estate Opportunities. Core assets owned are RV and MH Properties in Texas, which the company self manages and continues to develop and acquire this asset class. Lewis Investments also develops "build to suit" properties with the intent to hold the triple net lease properties as long-term core holdings. Giving back to the community is a core principle of the company.

The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF)

The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF) is a nonprofit organization that offers low-barrier work opportunities, case management and humanitarian aid to people experiencing homelessness in Austin, Texas. Since their inception in 2018, they have helped 120 clients move into stable housing, paid out $1,000,000 in earned income to people experiencing homelessness and moved 1,000,000 pounds of trash out of green spaces in Austin. Their latest endeavor is to steward The Esperanza Community, a 150 person State-sanctioned encampment in East Austin. TOOF will soon be building out a transformational shelter complex on site, with 200 individual, non-congregate shelter units and associated wrap-around services including case management, work opportunities, food access, and more. To learn more, please visit toofound.org or contact [email protected] .

