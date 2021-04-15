Lewis Investments Completes a Round Rock Build To Suit Construction Project with Fortiline, Begins Construction on New Facility in San Antonio, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewis Investments, a real estate investment and development company located near Austin, Texas, recently completed a 15,000 SF office warehouse and 5-acre inventory storage project with Fortiline Waterworks. Fortiline is a MORSCO brand and the second-largest wholesale distributor of underground water, sewer, and storm utility products in the U.S.

"It's a privilege to work alongside such a high-caliber company like Fortiline," said Lewis Investments founder Kip Lewis. "The opportunity to continue lining up projects with Fortiline is a testament to the strong skill and talent of both our teams."

As the partnership expands and continues, Fortiline and Lewis Investments plan to break ground in San Antonio on their Kirby project in April. Next, the teams look ahead to new projects in the DFW area of Texas and in Central Florida, currently in the permitting and engineering phases.

Founded in 1997, Fortiline distributes more than 75,000 SKUs to more than 4,500 contractors, developers, and municipal customers to 13 states across the U.S. With specialty divisions and extensive inventory at locations across the country, the company's vision is to be the preferred and most trusted resource for utility infrastructure product solutions. Fortiline's parent company, MORSCO , is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks, and HVAC supplies. Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, MORSCO is now one of the fastest-growing in its market.

For close to three decades, Kip Lewis and Lewis Investments have developed various real estate projects in Central Texas and have been pivotal in the revitalization efforts of historic downtown Round Rock, TX.

Lewis Investments is a Real Estate Investment and Development Company based in Round Rock, Texas. Founded in 1992 by Kip Lewis , the company's focus has been to identify undervalued and poorly managed Commercial Real Estate Opportunities. Core assets owned are RV and MH Properties in Texas, which the company self manages and continues to develop and acquire this asset class. Lewis Investments also develops "build to suit" properties with the intent to hold the triple net lease properties as long-term core holdings. Current holdings include tenants such as Torchy's in Round Rock and 3 Hat Creek locations in the DFW area. Giving back to the community is a core principle of the company. Connect with Lewis Investments on Crunchbase and LinkedIn.

