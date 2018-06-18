LEWIS Launches Proprietary Brand Equity And Research Service

LEWIS Brand Heartbeat has been designed to be much faster, more cost effective and easy to use than traditional brand equity services. The LEWIS market research team headquartered in Washington DC have already delivered a number of research studies for B2B and B2C clients as part of the development and refinement of the new service.

LEWIS Brand Heartbeat has been designed to be used in a variety of formats. Clients can conduct quarterly or six-monthly brand assessment audits, as well as annual brand equity studies. In other instances, clients will use it to test new messaging or product positioning, website discovery process, or buyer decision making analysis.

Matt Robbins, VP, Research & Insights, LEWIS, said, "The rapidly changing landscape means clients need a greater level of brand insight and consultancy to manage their reputation and drive demand. LEWIS Brand Heartbeat is a global brand equity service that gives clients the strategic visibility they require. Whether we are helping on a rebrand, understanding buying behaviours, or assessing brand awareness, LEWIS Brand Heartbeat provides clients with a fast, accurate and cost effective solution. This new service is a result of the investment LEWIS is making in new innovations that will help and inspire our clients to shape tomorrow."

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 29 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.



