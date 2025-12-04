Lewis Line Public Relations Signs Chart-Topping Cultural Commentator Ryan Lu

The Rising Gen-Z Owned Agency to Represent the Host of Delulu with Ryan Lu Podcast and Her Digital Brand in All Areas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Gen-Z-owned publicity firm headquartered in Los Angeles, Lewis Line Public Relations, signs renowned cultural commentator, content creator, and podcast host Ryan Lu for global representation across all projects.

Photo Credit: Tracy Nguyen

The signing comes as Lu continues to build her digital empire, recently launching the second season of her Spotify chart-topping podcast, Delulu with Ryan Lu. The show, which has featured celebrity guests like WWE star CJ Perry and pop artist Leah Kate, cements her status as a leading voice in pop culture, astrology, and manifestation. Known online as @e.mo.tions, Lu has amassed over 1.5M+ followers across all social platforms.

Lu's signature blend of manifestation, affirmations, and relatable insights powers her work, which has led to high-profile brand partnerships with major companies including Google, Tinder, Sephora, and Microsoft. She has also earned recognition from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, and Tubefilter.

Lu has established a strong presence on the creator commerce platform Passes, where she offers exclusive vlogs and extended tarot card readings to her dedicated community, her "besties." Her hit podcast is also recorded and hosted at the Passes HQ in Hollywood.

"Ryan Lu is the definition of a culture shifter," said Lewis Line PR's Founder Charlie Lewis. "She has uniquely captured the zeitgeist with the concept of 'staying delulu,' transforming a meme into a powerful, inspiring brand focused on real-world breakthroughs. As an LGBTQ+ Vietnamese-American woman, her perspective is vital. Lewis Line is thrilled to partner with Ryan to amplify her narrative, from her chart-topping podcast to her continuous work in the creator economy, and ensure her story reaches every corner of the media landscape."

Bringing a fresh, forward-thinking approach to modern media strategy, Lewis Line PR has executed high-impact campaigns across music, entertainment, fashion, social impact, and lifestyle industries. The firm's client roster spans breakout talent like ADÉLA (Popstar Academy: KATSEYE), Sophie Powers (American Idol), Alison Ogden (Building the Band), Darianka (Tyler McGillivary), Ellise ("911"), and Adamusic (Britney's 25th Anniversary "Stronger" Remix), as well as iconic brands AWAL, RimWorld, Gloomy Bear, ACDC RAG, and more.

Lewis Line PR's music prowess will further amplify Lu's career ambitions as she plans to launch her artist project in 2026.

About Lewis Line Public Relations

Founded by Charlie Lewis, Lewis Line Public Relations is a premier Gen-Z-owned full-service PR agency based in Los Angeles. The firm specializes in elevating bold talent and transformative brands through culturally informed media strategies, compelling storytelling, and innovative campaigns. Lewis Line PR bridges traditional media savvy with next-generation creativity to deliver authentic, impactful results across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, and social impact sectors.

