Lewis Marine Supply Acquires Glennmar Supply

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based Lewis Marine Supply is pleased to announce the acquisition of Glennmar Supply, in Largo FL. Glennmar was established in 1971 and serves the wholesale marine industry throughout the west coast of Florida. Based near Tampa, Glennmar Supply provides marine parts to wholesale customers. Lewis Marine Supply plans to invest to significantly expand the operations, inventory and direct delivery area.

"Adding Glennmar to Lewis Marine Supply gives us a base of operations to support our customers with an outstanding team," explains Chelsea Beyer, President of Lewis Marine Supply. "Having a location in the Tampa market will increase our reach for same and next day delivery beyond our current routes. While we currently deliver daily to the West Coast, adding inventory and vehicles originating in Tampa will expand where we can deliver directly with Lewis Marine Supply vehicles. This will give our customers more options in addition to the great service and in-stock offering they expect from Lewis Marine."

Lewis Marine Supply continues to grow since their new ownership in March 2019, including the acquisition of Jerry's Marine Service and Glennmar Supply. Glennmar Supply becomes the third Lewis Marine location, with stores in Fort Lauderdale, Charleston and now Tampa.

As always, for Service Supreme, Call Lewis Marine!

About Lewis Marine Supply

Lewis Marine Supply is a worldwide marine distributor offering a broad range of quality boating products. We provide fast and reliable nationwide delivery and global export services. Working with over 400 manufacturers, we source over 30,000 products to our customers in the marine industry. We are based in Fort Lauderdale with stores in Charleston, SC and Largo, FL.

