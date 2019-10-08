Lewis Marine Supply Acquires Jerry's Marine Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based Lewis Marine Supply is excited to announce the acquisition of Jerry's Marine Service. Jerry's Marine Service is a family owned business founded in 1971, selling marine parts, engines and motor parts, and is an authorized dealer for Suzuki and Honda. Jerry's Marine has locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Charleston, SC.

Company President, Chelsea Beyer, "Adding the Jerry's Marine Service business to the Lewis Marine Supply team is a foundational business opportunity. Fort Lauderdale is our home base, and we will be even stronger in our home market. The addition of Charleston is a first step in an expanded geographic reach to better service customers. The Jerry's product lines are complimentary to Lewis', greatly enhancing our offering and allowing one-stop shopping for our customers."

Jerry's Marine owner Jon Lewis will be staying on to lead the sales team. He adds, "This acquisition gives us a great opportunity to offer more to our customers, but equally important is the cultural fit that our companies have. We are two traditionally family run businesses who have always valued personal service and strong product knowledge. We are excited to join forces and grow as an integrated team moving forward."

The business will operate as Lewis Marine Supply, while keeping the Jerry's Marine Service name for motors and engine related business. Jerry's Marine location in Fort Lauderdale will relocate into the main Lewis Marine facility located at 220 SW 32nd Street in Fort Lauderdale in the next few months. Jerry's Marine location at 3601 Meeting Street Rd in Charleston will be rebranded to Lewis Marine Supply and continue to operate from that location.

About Lewis Marine Supply

We are a worldwide marine distributor offering quality boating products. Lewis Marine Supply provides fast and reliable nationwide delivery and global export services. Working with over 400 manufacturers, we source over 25,000 products to our customers in the marine industry.

