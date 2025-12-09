LEWITT HACKMAN ANNOUNCES PASSING OF FOUNDING MEMBER LEON LEWITT

Esteemed corporate attorney, founding member, and firm patriarch remembered for decades of leadership and service

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewitt Hackman announces with profound sadness, the passing of Leon Lewitt, founding member and Shareholder Emeritus of the firm. A pioneering attorney whose career spanned more than five decades, Mr. Lewitt guided Lewitt Hackman's growth into one of the San Fernando Valley's most respected full-service law firms.

Mr. Lewitt earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance) from The Ohio State University in 1960, and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1963 (where he was recognized for academic excellence). With his brother Maurice, he later co-founded the predecessor to Lewitt Hackman in 1969. Over the years, Mr. Lewitt helped shape the firm's focus on mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, healthcare, real estate, intellectual property, and general business matters. He represented both private enterprises and public companies across multiple industries.

"Leon's vision, integrity, and dedication laid the groundwork for everything Lewitt Hackman stands for today," said Keith T. Zimmet, the firm's Managing Shareholder and President. "We mourn his loss, and will forever honor the legacy he created – both through the firm and in the countless lives he touched as a mentor, colleague, client advisor, and friend."

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Lewitt contributed to his community through philanthropic support and civic engagement. He served as President of El Caballero Country Club and actively supported a variety of organizations and nonprofits, including the Anti-Defamation League, Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

He is survived by his wife Barbara – fondly referenced by Mr. Lewitt as his "partner in life and in service" – two daughters and four grandchildren, who brought him great joy. His memory will endure in the values and traditions he instilled at Lewitt Hackman, and in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues, and clients.

About Lewitt Hackman

Founded in 1969, Lewitt Hackman is a full-service Los Angeles law firm serving businesses, families, and individuals. The firm offers litigation and transactional services across a broad set of practice areas serving both business and individual clients – all delivered with personalized attention and a commitment to excellence. www.lewitthackman.com

