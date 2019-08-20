Lewitt Hackman Expands With Addition of Goldfarb, Sturman & Averbach Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 1, 2019, the Lewitt Hackman law firm will be strengthening several of its diverse practice groups with the addition of four attorneys from highly regarded Goldfarb, Sturman & Averbach ("GSA"). After 61 years, GSA will be closing its doors on Aug. 31, 2019.

Zane S. Averbach, Mark J. Phillips, and Steven L. Feldman will join Lewitt Hackman as shareholders, and Alex J. Hemmelgarn will join as an associate.

"Zane, Mark, Steve, and Alex bring greater depth to our already extensive and diverse practice groups," said Keith Zimmet, president and managing shareholder of Lewitt Hackman. "Each with experience of more than 30 years, Zane, Mark, and Steve are widely recognized for handling complex business, tax, estate planning, real estate, environmental and litigation matters. Their stature in our community and long-term record of providing quality legal services will only enhance our ability to meet our clients' legal needs in an ever more complex legal environment. They are a powerful addition to our law firm, and we look forward to working with them."

Zane Averbach said, "Lewitt Hackman's wide-ranging practice groups and unmatched reputation in the San Fernando Valley provide an ideal platform for our practices, and we are thrilled to join such an impressive group of attorneys."

Founded in 1969, Lewitt Hackman is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. Already one of the largest law firms in the San Fernando Valley, the Encino-based law firm will expand to 38 attorneys with the addition of the GSA attorneys.

Lewitt Hackman's practice groups include Business & Civil Litigation, Commercial Finance, Corporate, Employment, Environmental, Family Law, Franchise & Distribution, Health Care, Intellectual Property, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Tax Planning, and Trusts and Estate Planning.

