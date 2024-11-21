Lewter District Mixed-Use Community Breaks Ground in Downtown Huntsville

Developed and constructed by RNGD and Emergent Properties, landmark development is anchored by 14 townhomes; Class A office building; and farm-to-table restaurant, bar and bakery.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Lewter District, a new 1.5-acre mixed-use community, has broken ground in the heart of Huntsville's historic downtown core.

Building on the history and legacy of Lewter Hardware Company, a family business that has enriched the Huntsville community for nearly a century until it closed in 2022, the Lewter District combines thoughtfully designed new construction with the adaptive reuse of the historic structure that housed the iconic hardware store.

The Lewter District mixed-use community in downtown Huntsville will include the adaptive reuse of the historic Lewter Hardware Company building and the addition of 14 luxury townhomes. A new five-story Class-A office building will serve as a flagship property within the heart of Hunstville's historic downtown.

To be completed in three phases, the $50 million project is being developed and constructed by Emergent Properties and RNGD, which will open a local office within the district as the construction services innovator continues its expansion across the Southeast U.S.

The first phase of the development will involve construction of the Lewter District Townhomes, a community of 14 luxury residences on Washington Street.

Designed by Sanders Pace Architecture, the Lewter District Townhomes are projected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Phase two of the Lewter District, which started construction in October 2024, involves restoration and renovation of the historic Lewter Hardware Company building. Brick & Tin, a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant, bar and bakery, will occupy the 5,500-sq.-ft. first level and adjacent outdoor spaces. On the second level, RNGD will open a 2,400-sq.-ft. Huntsville office for its growing local team.

Designed by EskewDumezRipple, the restoration and renovation project are expected to be complete by summer 2025.

The third phase—a new five-story, 75,000-sq.-ft. Class-A office building—will serve as a flagship property within the heart of Hunstville's historic downtown. Tenants will include Maynard Nexsen, a full-service national law firm that will relocate its Huntsville office to the top two floors of the new building when it opens in spring 2026.

The office building will feature 4,500 sq. ft. of ground-floor retail with a front porch opening onto a reimagined Lewter Way, oversized windows, a custom brick masonry façade that recalls the historic buildings of Courthouse Square, a lobby with custom millwork and off-street executive parking.

EskewDumezRipple is architect of the office building, which will begin construction in late 2024.

As a vertically integrated design-builder, RNGD will oversee the development, design and construction of all project elements. The company will also deliver expertise in steel fabrication and erection, as well as the manufacturing of standard prefabricated building elements.

