Lewy Body Dementia Association Announces Recipients of the Dorothy Mangurian Volunteer of the Year Award

This year, LBDA attended the Lewy Body Dementia Conference hosted by the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Archie Davis Center in Raleigh, NC. LBDA staff surprised award recipients, Nancy Martin and Pat Snyder, during the conference. They were honored and recognized for their tremendous contributions to those affected by LBD and their families.

Nancy Martin is in her fourth year as a volunteer support group facilitator for M'Aiken a Difference in Aiken, SC. She raises awareness of LBD in her community by sharing informational materials on this terrible disease. She has hosted many awareness events including a breakfast attended by over 100 individuals. Her passion for LBD awareness stems from her husband's diagnosis and five-year long battle with the disease. She is never to busy to lend an ear to those in need.

Pat Snyder has been an LBDA Lewy Buddy for several years and provides support in a volunteer capacity to those in her community. In addition to her service with LBDA, she manages online LBD support groups, authored numerous books and articles on the subject, and is the founder of the Wake Forest Dementia Caregiver Class. Her efforts have helped thousands of people facing Lewy body dementias find the support and resources they needed. She became involved in advancing awareness and providing support after her husband was diagnosed with LBD. Her incredible efforts and tenacity have made a lasting impact in North Carolina and beyond.

About the Lewy Body Dementia Association:

The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) is the nation's leading authority on Lewy body dementias (LBD) and is dedicated to continuous outreach, education, research, and support for those affected with LBD and their families. LBD is a progressive brain disease that affects thinking, movement and behavior, and impacts 1.4 million people in the United States. Visit www.LBDA.org.

For more information about LBDA, please contact hello@lbda.org or (404) 935-6444.

