Lex A. Mitchell, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HONOLULU, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex A. Mitchell, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Radiologist for his many years of outstanding service in the field of Radiology.

As a highly trained radiologist with 16 years of experience, Dr. Mitchell treats patients at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. His vast experience in the field includes many years of service in the U.S. Army as a Radiologist.



Lex A. Mitchell

His specialty is diagnostics and neuroradiology, consulting with clinicians on brain and spine imaging. He assists the Kaiser Permanente section chief on matters regarding MRIs. Dr. Mitchell has been in the position for two years, during which he has aided countless patients. As a physician with Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Dr. Mitchell is part of Hawaii's largest multispecialty group practice.



As an adjunct Professor of Radiology for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Dr. Mitchell has been educating the next generation of radiologists for nine years.



Dr. Mitchell began his education by earning his B.S. in Chemistry from Arkansas Tech University in 2000. He then earned his M.D. from the University of Arkansas School of Medical Sciences in 2005. He later completed a general surgical internship at Madigan Army Medical Center in 2006.



He completed a residency in radiology at Tripler Army Medical Center in 2011. Dedicating 14 years and seven months to proudly serving his country, Dr. Mitchell steadily rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He spent one year in South Korea as a General Medical Officer. He served as a Staff Radiologist and later as Staff Neuroradiologist.



He is board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). He examines his patients for injuries and diseases using X-rays, PET scans, ultrasounds, CT, and MRIs. He is passionate about caring for patients and providing personalized care.



In order to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, Dr. Mitchell is affiliated with a number of medical organizations. His affiliations include the American Society of Neuroradiology, the American Society of Head and Neck Radiologists, the American Society of Spine Radiologists, the Western Neuroradiological Society, and the Radiological Society of North America.



He has been honored with the Envision Physician Services' 2018 Radiology Physician of the Year.



During his time off, he enjoys volunteering at his children's school for various activities. Dr. Mitchell would like to dedicate this recognition to his parents, Bobby and Sandra Mitchell, to his wife of 9 years, Mrs. Liz Mitchell, and to his two daughters, for their encouragement and support.



