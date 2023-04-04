LEX FERENDA LITIGATION FUNDING EXPANDS TO DENVER; ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF PROMINENT LITIGATOR AND IN-HOUSE ATTORNEY ANDREW KELLEY

NEW YORK and DENVER, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding LLC "LF2" is pleased to announce its expansion to Denver, Colorado, with the addition of prominent in-house attorney and litigator, Andrew Kelley, who joins as Managing Director, Underwriting and Risk. He was previously Associate General Counsel and head of commercial litigation at Fortune 500 company, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA).

"Andrew is an incredibly talented, business-oriented leader and lawyer with a long track record of successfully representing clients both as outside counsel and as in-house client representative," said Michael German, Chief Investment Officer at LF2. "LF2's clients will benefit from Andrew's deep understanding of the dispute resolution process, which led Andrew to successfully recover hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of his clients during the course of his career," said German.

LF2's expansion to Denver with Mr. Kelley marks an inflection point at the firm: "Our new outpost in the Rockies gives us key access to important US markets for dispute resolution," said Chief Operating Officer Chris Baildon. "With the addition of Andrew substantially focused on underwriting and risk management, clients can expect faster decisions, stronger engagement, and a supportive investment management team that is able to add value exponentially," said Baildon.

Before DaVita, Andrew was General Counsel to a private equity firm headquartered in Colorado. Before that he was outside counsel at two different international law firms in Colorado. Andrew received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from University of Colorado, Boulder. He is actively licensed to practice law in Colorado.

"I am excited to be joining the team at LF2 and look forward to applying my experience and training in this new and exciting space," said Kelley. "As a senior advisor to large companies, our advice and analysis is often a combination of sound legal advice and good business acumen, and I look forward to helping our clients and their counsel successfully navigate the dispute resolution process without having to worry about how to pay for their representation," said Kelley.

ABOUT LEX FERENDA LITIGATION FUNDING

LF2 is a commercial litigation finance company anchored by institutional capital. LF2 is structured with the objective of meeting the highest standards in investment process management, quality control, risk management, and compliance. For further information about LF2, please visit: www.lf-2.com . For Investor Relations or other questions, please contact: Chris Baildon .

