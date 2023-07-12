LEX FERENDA LITIGATION FUNDING LLC ANNOUNCES NEW ESG INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON LITIGATION FINANCE EDUCATION AND PHILANTHROPY

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding LLC "LF2" recently launched two new initiatives in conjunction with its commercial funding operations. "LF2 University" or "LF2U" offers programming and content promoting education about litigation finance. Meanwhile, "LF2 Gives" serves as LF2's philanthropic arm and corporate citizenship program, through which LF2 supports the local communities in which it works.

LF2U is a first-of-its-kind educational initiative that seeks to promote a better understanding of the litigation finance industry, which the program achieves by partnering with industry and subject matter experts to offer valuable, timely insights. 

"We are excited to kick-off LF2U, which promotes the importance of knowledge-sharing and education in a rapidly growing and evolving industry," said Andrew Kelley, LF2's Managing Director, Underwriting & Risk. "Our expanding purpose-built course catalog is geared for and from the perspectives of different stakeholders in our ecosystem, providing access to course materials that cover a broad coverage of topics, from our Litigation Finance 101 class, to more complex subject matter like Litigation Finance Economics and Finance Ethics," said Kelley.

Meanwhile, LF2 also announced its new philanthropy initiative, LF2 Gives. Alternating between community action programs and legal services offerings, LF2 Gives will sponsor twice-yearly "Action Days" during which LF2 personnel will offer their time to serve communities in which LF2 operates. LF2 Gives' first community action program took place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, when Chief Investment Officer, Michael German, Chief Operating Officer, Chris Baildon, and Summer Associate Director, Andrew Bourhill, volunteered with The Food Brigade in New Jersey, while Mr. Kelley volunteered with the Food Bank of the Rockies.

"The launch of LF2U and LF2 Gives is one of the things I've been most excited about here at LF2 because we finally get to demonstrate our commitment to industry education and corporate social responsibility," said Mr. German. Mr. Baildon, added: "Through LF2U, we seek to promote clarity, insight, and comprehension of litigation finance, ultimately driving greater understanding of the industry. With LF2 Gives, we hope to make a positive impact in our communities through meaningful volunteering efforts."

LF2 invites interested parties to learn more about these initiatives (or join us!) by visiting our website. LF2 looks forward to collaborating with legal services providers, lawyers, community action organizations, and others who share our commitment to service and education.

