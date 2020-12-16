Lex Machina Announces New York City Coverage in All Five Counties

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, recently completed coverage of all five New York City counties (encompassing the five boroughs). Released as listed below, the team added these important courts at an expeditious pace.

New York County Supreme Court ( Manhattan ) released on September 29th

) released on Kings County Supreme Court ( Brooklyn ) released on October 27th

) released on Queens County Supreme Court (Queens) released on November 24th

Richmond County Supreme Court ( Staten Island ) released on December 8th

) released on Bronx Supreme Court (the Bronx ) released on December 8th

The completion of these modules is an important milestone in Lex Machina's state court journey. These five New York City counties are key courts for civil cases involving contracts, torts, tax, and commercial matters, and serve more than 8 million citizens. Legal Analytics are now available for any Supreme Court civil trial case filed in any of the five boroughs of New York City.

Lex Machina provides valuable data-driven insights about judges, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties in state courts. The New York City modules incorporate notable features such as filters for pre- and post-RJI case status and a class action tag. They also include an extensive collection of case types and document tags. The inclusion of these unique parameters will provide even greater capability in organizing and understanding the analytics.

With our complete set of New York City state court modules, our research uncovered the following data trends for all of the cases filed in the five state courts between January 1, 2016 and December 7, 2020:

Total amount of damages awarded at trial, including attorneys' fees, was $816,856,764

520 cases resulted in a jury verdict ruling

In 2019, the total number of cases filed was 98,963

In New York County Supreme Court, the median time to trial (for 276 cases) was 974 days compared to Kings County Supreme Court, where the median time to trial (for 497 cases) was 1,001 days

State court expansion remains a top priority at Lex Machina. We plan to release more state court modules throughout the coming years. Lex Machina works to understand court systems' docketing practices and creates analytics that reflect the unique aspects of individual courts, each of which has its own data collection infrastructure and nuances. We are adding modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity. That includes downloading millions of state court documents to ensure that practitioners have access to the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate analytics available. For example, for New York County Supreme Court alone, Lex Machina has downloaded over 500,000 documents that serve as the content foundation for creating the highest caliber data for judges, law firms, attorneys and parties, and adding high-value case coding for cases that reach trial.

"Lex Machina's achievement in completing coverage for the five boroughs of New York City is critical for our customers," said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. "With this release, we are proud to be the only source of comprehensive Legal Analytics for judges, law firms, attorneys, and parties in the five New York City state courts. All five state court modules - totaling nearly half a million cases - leverage Lex Machina's exclusive natural language processing platform that extracts critical analytics insights from state court documents."

These state courts join the other state court modules already available on Lex Machina, comprising a current total of 15 state courts. The addition of the five New York City modules adds nearly half a million civil court cases filed since January 2016 to Lex Machina's state court database, bringing our total number of state court cases to nearly 2 million. We are proud of this key achievement in our state court journey.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Now celebrating the 10th anniversary of Legal Analytics, the Lex Machina platform fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 16 federal practice areas and select state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "Best Decision Management Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards, 2019) and "Disruptor of the Year" (Changing Lawyer Awards, 2019). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

