Lex Machina Celebrates 10 Years of Legal Analytics, Bringing Greater Knowledge, Efficiency and Transparency to the Legal Industry

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today announced the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of Legal Analytics® to the commercial legal market. Originally a public interest project at Stanford University, Lex Machina created a groundbreaking technology that has indelibly changed both the business and practice of law. Lex Machina is now the de-facto standard for legal analytics, and its award-winning technology is used by major corporations, such as Eli Lilly, Facebook, Microsoft, Nike, Luxottica, Uber, and SAP; litigation finance firms like Burford and Bentham IMF; and 74% of the Am Law 100 with firms such as White & Case, Ropes & Gray, Ogletree Deakins, Jackson Lewis, Wilson Sonsini, as well as many boutique law firms.

Legal Analytics fundamentally shifted litigation strategy – from "hunches" and anecdotal information – to a fact-based, data-driven practice. Ten years ago, lawyers looking for in-depth information about previous cases were forced to consult colleagues or physically pull old case files at the courthouse. With Lex Machina, lawyers can gain critical insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties and other information across 15 federal practice areas and the Delaware Court of Chancery in a matter of seconds, enabling them to make more strategic decisions.

"The Legal Analytics provided by Lex Machina have greatly enhanced the quality and efficiency of litigation. The analytics have changed the way we practice patent litigation and have led to better decision making with clients," said James Yoon, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Announcing Comprehensive Federal District Court Coverage

Lex Machina continues to bring the most comprehensive, accurate and insightful analytics to all areas of federal law. In 2020, Lex Machina plans to achieve comprehensive federal district court coverage, releasing all remaining commercially relevant civil federal cases into the product (nearly one million additional cases). The benefits of comprehensive coverage:

Analyze the complete list of cases for any judge, law firm, attorney or party

Search for any case and view its up-to-date activity

Gain insights about case timing analytics

Keyword search across comprehensive coverage — all dockets and downloaded documents

"Lex Machina created the concept of legal analytics, developed the market demand and perfected it across the full spectrum of federal civil litigation over the past 10 years. In doing so, we have brought greater knowledge, efficiency and transparency to the U.S federal legal system and countless legal professionals," said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. "As we complete our coverage of the federal court system and focus on state court analytics, we will continue to deliver the industry's most comprehensive, data-driven insights that have made Lex Machina synonymous with legal analytics."

Lex Machina's Growth Over the Last 10 Years

Once part of a public interest project focused on bringing openness and transparency to patent litigation, the initiative spun off from Stanford University into a commercial entity – Lex Machina – in 2010. With a vision to expand beyond patents into every federal practice, Lex Machina rebuilt its platform in 2013 and launched Legal Analytics, defining a new industry category.

Each new module added cases, dockets, documents and data, as well as practice-specific filters and tags guided by experts, ensuring users receive the most relevant and insightful results. In addition to legal strategy, practitioners can now use the software for business development, hiring, negotiating, and litigation finance, among other use cases.

"Lex Machina's efficient use of big data for screening law firms and then managing litigation strategy is one of the top three developments—if not the most significant development—in U.S. litigation practice since I began my career in 2001," said Steven Geiszler, U.S. Chief IP Litigation Counsel, Huawei.

With today's introduction of Lex Machina's State Law modules, practitioners can use Legal Analytics to obtain data-driven insights and documents from more than 870,000 cases filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Harris County District Court (Houston) and Harris County Court (Houston). Lex Machina plans to expand into more state courts in 2020 and beyond.

Legal Analytics at Legalweek

On Tuesday February 4 from 1:40-2:10 p.m. on the LITE Stage on the 2nd floor Lex Machina will host a session titled, "The Legal Analytics Landscape: 10 Years in the Making," moderated by ALM's Patrick Fuller and broadcast nationwide from Legalweek. Panelists include Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina; Peter Geovanes, Head of Data and Analytics at Winston & Strawn; and Eric Falkenberry, Partner at DLA Piper. To register for the video recording please click here .

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina's award-winning Legal Analytics® platform fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 15 federal practice areas and the Delaware Court of Chancery. This allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Legal Analytics was named "Best Legal Analytics" (The Recorder, 2014, 2015, 2016), "Best New Product of the Year" (American Association of Law Libraries, 2015), a "Legal A.I. Leader" (The National Law Journal, 2018), "Best Decision Management Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards, 2019), and "Disruptor of the Year" (Changing Lawyer Awards, 2019). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

