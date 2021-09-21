Lex Machina Launches Legal Analytics for the Americans with Disabilities Act

MENLO PARK, Calif, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina and LexisNexis recently released Legal Analytics for litigation involving claims under the Americans With Disabilities Act (the "ADA"), as well as related claims under state law (together, the "ADA Module"). Consisting of more than 90,000 cases alleging violations of Title II, Title III, Title V, or state disability rights law, the new ADA Module gives practitioners critical insights on judges, courts, law firms, attorneys, and parties involved in ADA litigation.

"Expanding our coverage to include ADA cases provides transparency to the many legal professionals who work with this important practice area," said Dan Ray, Lex Machina's Legal Data Expert in Civil Rights. "We're excited to provide crucial data and analytics on this key practice area, with the kind of nuanced and considered filters that allow attorneys to really focus on the data that's most meaningful to them and their case."

The ADA Module incorporates notable features such as filters for high-volume plaintiffs, auditory/visual accommodations, mobility accommodations, service animal accommodations, and website access accommodations. The new module also features high-value data including an extensive collection of practice-area specific damages, remedies, and findings. The inclusion of these unique parameters allows users to quickly focus on the most relevant cases.

With our current set of ADA Module cases, our research uncovered the following data trends for all of the cases filed between January 1, 2009 and September 1, 2021:

Total amount of compensatory damages awarded, excluding attorneys' fees, was $5,908,900

179 cases resolved at trial

In 2020, 13,036 total cases were filed

The median time to trial (for 278 cases) was 684 days (just under two years)

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive natural language processing technology with attorney review to analyze court documents, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about judges, law firms, individual attorneys, and parties.

The ADA Module joins the other modules already available on Lex Machina. The addition of the ADA Module brings our total number of federal district court practice areas to 18. We are proud of this key achievement.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 18 federal practice areas and a growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to predict the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021), "Best Decision Management Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards, 2019), and "Disruptor of the Year" (Changing Lawyer Awards, 2019). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

