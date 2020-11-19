Lex Machina Releases 2020 Torts Litigation Report

MENLO PARK, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its first ever Torts Litigation Report looking at trends and insights in federal district court. The report includes analytics on case filings, districts, judges, parties, law firms, and more. Lex Machina developed several case tags for its Torts module: Federal Tort Claims Act, Medical Malpractice, Motor Vehicle, and Premises Liability. Additionally, there are four tags to help filter mass torts cases: Mass Tort: Deepwater Horizon, Mass Tort: Doe Run, Mass Tort: DuPont C-8, and Mass Tort: World Trade Center.

"Looking at the data, we could clearly see the effects of mass tort litigation on the analytics," said Anne Wise Kann, Lex Machina's torts legal data expert. "We developed case tags in order to be able isolate specific mass torts cases and look at trends within mass torts or excluding mass torts."

Report Highlights

From January 2018 through 2019, Q2 torts case filings increased. Case filings then decreased each quarter until there was a small increase in the most recent quarter, 2020 Q3.

through 2019, Q2 torts case filings increased. Case filings then decreased each quarter until there was a small increase in the most recent quarter, 2020 Q3. Out of the 173 torts cases caused by COVID-19 filed through 2020 Q3, most are negligence cases against cruise lines.

The top district in the last five years with 7,796 cases was the Eastern District of Louisiana , which is handling the Deepwater Horizon mass tort litigation

, which is handling the Deepwater Horizon mass tort litigation The top plaintiffs' firm was Nations Law Firm with 5,166 cases, which represented plaintiffs in cases related to Deepwater Horizon. The top defendants' law firm was the Department of Justice, which represents the governmental organizations in claims against them. Most of the DOJ's cases had claims under the Federal Torts Claims Act (FTCA).

Excluding mass torts cases, three of the top five defendants were retail stores, which had a large number of premises liability cases. There were also a large number of medical/pharmaceutical defendants, due to medical malpractice lawsuits.

Courts found No Negligence almost four times as often as Negligence, with nearly three-quarters of the No Negligence findings at summary judgment.

In cases terminating 2015 to 2019, punitive damages and pain and suffering had the most damages awarded, with $1.8 billion and $1.4 billion respectively.

