LexaGene to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 7th

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) ("LexaGene" or the "Company"), a commercial molecular diagnostics company selling a point-of-need highly multiplexed in-clinic PCR system with results in approximately two hours, today announced Dr. Jack Regan, CEO and Founder, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7th.

DATE: October 7th, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m. (ET)

LINK: https://bit.ly/2XDPsP9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

About LexaGene Holdings, Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press 'go'. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

