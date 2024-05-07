LEXamples.com Introduces The First Comprehensive Database of SEC Exhibits

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the debut of LEXamples.com, a new platform launched by LEXamples, Inc. This innovative website offers streamlined and user-friendly access to a wide array of legal documents referenced as exhibits in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. To date, the site houses nearly 3 million essential documents, including material contracts, compensation arrangements, merger agreements, ESG & sustainability reports, insider trading and other policies, codes, guidelines and governing documents as well as most everything else that gets disclosed under Title 17 CFR § 229.601 all meticulously organized and updated real-time for optimal usability.

Features of the SEC Exhibits Database Include:

: Not all SEC Exhibits are disclosed equally. Many are prohibitively difficult to search images of text, text buried within an unrelated filing or "paper" filed before EDGAR. API Access : Making SEC Exhibits accessible to all humans. There is no need to visit our website everytime you need something, we'll deliver! Got ticker? Get their agreements quicker.

: Making SEC Exhibits accessible to all humans. There is no need to visit our website everytime you need something, we'll deliver! Got ticker? Get their agreements quicker. Advanced Search Tools: Users can locate exhibits by keywords, filing types, company names, law firms and more.

Benefits for Various Professionals:

: Features instant notifications about new exhibit disclosures that could affect their investment portfolios. Investment Bankers: Performing M&A due diligence and building deal books has never been easier to accomplish.

Accessibility and Updates: LEXamples is a dynamic, continually evolving database that categorizes SEC Item 601 disclosures by type, making it searchable by various criteria such as market cap, and sector. Users can compile documents into bookmarked PDFs for easy presentation, or set up email alerts for new exhibits that match their criteria.

LEXamples.com is available at no cost for registered users.

