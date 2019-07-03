Lexani Motorcars Debuts World's First $1 Million (USD) Executive Transporter

The internationally recognized leader in luxury coaches has announced the debut of it's most ambitious project to date

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The G-77: Sky Master simply-stated is the world's first hyper-luxury transporter built on the Ford F-550 chassis. Every inch of this over-the-top 33 ft. mobile office has been retrofitted with the brand's artisans' renowned craftsmanship, 24k gold-plating, and state-of-the-art electronic appointments. Lexani is calling it, "A rolling mosaic of utility, opulence, and comfort, at a level never before witnessed in a transporter."

The Sky Master opens to a spacious and dramatic touring cabin with six custom power Italian leather seats boasting footrests, heating, massage options, and LM's signature airline-style tray tables. A thundering Bose home theater sound system, coupled with a 65" Curved Ultra HD TV built-into the front cabin partition, assures an unforgettable viewing experience. Beyond the stately captain's quarters is a kitchenette, restroom, and private VIP boardroom which astonishingly transforms from an all-in-one business station, into a comfortable rest area, with the touch of a button. Apple iPads, Mac Mini computers for video conferencing, and a 360-security monitoring system have been flawlessly integrated into the vehicle's user-controlled Control4 system. 

Whether it's for work, or play, the G:77 Sky Master is truly in a league of its own. Lexani Motorcars is offering it at $1 million (USD).

VIP touring cabin amenities:
Custom plush luxury seating for up to 6 VIPs - Custom Italian leather seating with recline, power footrests, heat, massage, and ventilation.
Custom retractable airline writing tables at each sitting position 
Electronic privacy partition with 65" curved 4K Samsung Ultra HD TV 
Sony Blu-ray DVD player 
Apple TV 
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual 
Heavy duty VIP cabin air conditioning system 
Bose Acoustimass home theater sound system with sub woofer 
GPS full-time monitoring screen 
360° security monitoring system 
Individual overhead reading lights
Ambient LED dimmable ceiling lights
VIP ceramic window tint 
Electronic window blinds 
Custom luxury refreshment cabinets 
24K Gold accents 
Mac computer keyboard and trackpad 
Intercom system
Multiple USB and 12V charging stations

Kitchenette amenities:
Retractable Nespresso coffee maker
Norcold mini fridge
Microwave oven
Prep surface with cutting board

Restroom amenities:
VIP Washbasin
Ceramic toilet
Crema Marfil marble floor
Vanishing Vanity Mirror with TV
44 gallon capacity clear water tank

Boardroom amenities:
Plush leather bench seating for 4 converts to sleeping surface 
Dual Samsung 49" LED TVs 
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual 
Sony Blu-ray DVD player 
Multiple storage cabinets
All-in-one business station for Scan, Fax, & Print
24" Security monitoring screen

Drivers cabin features:
Clear and black water monitoring screen

