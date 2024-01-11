Lexar and Silicon Motion Collaborate to Unveil Next-Gen Performance Portable SSDs - ARMOR 700 and SL500

The partnership aims to redefine portable storage with innovative solutions, including excellent durability and reliability, and blazing fast read and write speeds.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, the leading consumer storage brand announces a collaboration with Silicon Motion, forming a significant partnership that will combine Lexar self-developed storage products with Silicon Motion industry-leading controller chips.

This alliance aims to optimize portable storage solutions and enhance product competitiveness. During the first quarter of 2024, Lexar will be launching two Portable Solid-State Drive (PSSD) products.

Lexar and Silicon Motion Collaborate to Unveil Next-Gen Performance Portable SSDs - ARMOR 700 and SL500
The portable SSD single-chip controller solution from Silicon Motion, which combines integrated hardware, software, and data security features and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and four NAND channels, is utilized in both new devices. It meets the demands of game consoles and users who require high performance and low power consumption. These two new products are also highly portable and offer ample storage space due to the single-chip controller solution's compact size and increased storage capacity.

The first product resulting from this collaboration is the groundbreaking portable SSD Lexar ARMOR 700, the next-generation flagship portable SSD, ranging from 1TB to 4TB, with read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s1, providing an unparalleled transfer experience. Its rugged rubber exterior ensures durability, while the IP66 rating guards against dust and water damage. With 3-meter1 drop resistance, files stay secure even in unexpected situations. The SL500 is widely compatible with mobile devices, laptops, cameras, and gaming consoles, and comes with USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables for convenient plug-and-play functionality. The partnership will also introduce the highly anticipated portable SSD Lexar SL500.  With read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s,1 respectively, the SL500 portable SSD is driven by portable SSD controllers from Silicon Motion Technology. Because of its extensive compatibility and sleek aluminum style, it can be easily carried around and used with a variety of devices, including laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Specifically, it supports Apple Log video recording in 4K 60FPS ProRes format on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

1 Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. Learn more at www.lexar.com.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is the global leader in developing NAND flash controllers for SSDs and other solid state storage devices. Over 20 years of experience have been devoted to developing specialized processor ICs that manage NAND components and deliver market-leading, high-performance storage solutions widely used in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications, which has resulted in winning cooperation with many top companies in the industry. Learn more at www.siliconmotion.com.

