Lexar Launches 2TB Capacity for its GOLD and SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Cards

The latest capacity in the CFexpress 4.0 Type A card roster revolutionizes the way Sony creators tackle photo and video productions.

Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card

Capacities up to 2TB to capture larger 8K video files and burst mode images

Max read speeds up to 1800MB/s 1 and max write speeds up to 1650MB/s 1 when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A USB 4.0 Reader (sold separately)

and max write speeds up to 1650MB/s when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A USB 4.0 Reader (sold separately) Sustained write speeds of 1400MB/s, and a VPG400 rating

Temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, IP68 dust- and water-resistant, and 150N pressure-proof 2

Compatible with current Sony Alpha and Sony FX cameras

Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card

Capacities up to 2TB to capture larger 8K video files and burst mode images

Compatible with Sony Alpha and Sony FX cameras

Max read speeds of 1750MB/s, max write speeds of 1650MB/s when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A USB 4.0 Reader (sold separately)

Sustained write speeds up to 1300MB/s and a VPG200 rating

Temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, IP68-rated dust- and water-resistance, and 150N pressure-proof2

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is delighted to announce a new 2TB capacity for both the Lexar® Professional GOLD and SILVER series of CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards.

The 2TB Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card and the 2TB Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card are engineered to help creatives stay in the field longer, with the capacity to store multiple burst photo collections and capture seamless cinema-quality 8K video.

Lexar 2TB GOLD and SILVER CFexpress 4.0 Type A Cards.

Featuring max read speeds of 1800MB/s and max write speeds of 1650MB/s,1 the 2TB Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card can capture vibrant, fast-action shots and accelerate post-production. Combined with sustained write speeds up to 1400MB/s, this card allows users to capture video without missing a frame.

Built to capture seamless 8K video and gorgeous burst photos, the Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card delivers max read speeds of 1750MB/s, max write speeds of 1650MB/s and sustained write speeds of up to 1300MB/s1 so users can capture anything they'd like to shoot.

Equipped with a rugged design, these cards are built to withstand harsh environments. The 2TB Lexar® Professional GOLD and SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A cards are temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, and shock-resistant, and come with a IP68 rating for dust-and waterproof2.

"Built to provide next-gen performance, Lexar CFexpress 4.0 Type A cards give professionals the speed and reliability needed to capture burst photos and large video files without dropping a frame," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. "Paired with 2TB of storage, this compact and durable card provides massive capacity for you to capture the action and stay in the field for longer."

The 2TB Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A card is available for an MSRP of $699.99, and the 2TB Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card is available for an MSRP of $599.99. Both cards are compatible with Sony Alpha cameras and Sony FX Series cameras.

Availability

2TB Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card

2TB Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

Disclosures



1 Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card: Up to 1800 MB/s read transfer. Lexar® Professional SILVER CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card Series: Up to 1750 MB/s read transfer. Write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual speed may vary depending on host device.

2 Temperature-Proof: Operation -12°C to +72°C, Storage -25°C to +85°C

Vibration Resistant: 10~2000Hz

Wear-out resistance: up to 12,000 times of plugging and unplugging

IP68 Dust- and water-proof

5-meter drop-proof

Shock Resistant: 1500G shock

150N compression resistance

