Lexaria Bioscience Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 11th

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LXRP:OTCQX LXX:CSE), based in Kelowna, BC, focused on the improved delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients in food, beverages and topicals, today announced that Chris Bunka, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 11th.

DATE: Thursday, July 11th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/July11VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology, which promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

