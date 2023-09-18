Lexasure Financial Group Founder & CEO Ian Lim to Receive BrandLaureate Awards for Digital Insurance Solutions and Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexasure Financial Group Limited ("Lexasure" or the "Company"), a provider of reinsurance, insurance, and insurtech solutions in South and Southeast Asia, today announced that the Company has been selected as the 2022-2023 recipient of The BrandLaureate BestBrands Award for Digital Insurance Solutions. The award letter asserted that this achievement is "in recognition of [Lexasure's] brand contributions through strategic and transformative initiatives that have impacted positive change in the economy and society."

"An early pioneer of Reinsurance-as-a-Service, Lexasure's growth and success at the helm of the digital insurance transformation is further underscored by this award," said Ian Lim, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lexasure. "Through LexasureCloud, a cloud based, cutting-edge B2B2C platform designed to enhance insurance companies' competitiveness, growth, and profitability, the Company delivers meaningful impact throughout the Asia Pacific region by digitizing risk for its technologically connected partner network."

Lexasure's Product Solutions Suite provides digital insurance solutions for agriculture products through Flourish, medical and health products through Vivacity and ArCare, and automotive solutions through an associate's RACE mobile app, with additional products in development.

The Company also announced that Mr. Lim will receive the inaugural BrandLaureate Entrepreneur Award 2023 in the category of Visionary Entrepreneur of the Year due to his "unwavering dedication, remarkable expertise, and innovative approach that has left an indelible mark on the growth and development of [Lexasure]."

Mr. Lim noted, "The hard work and success of our employees resulted in this personal accolade. I could not be prouder of our team and look forward to all that we that we will accomplish in the future."

The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2023 and Entrepreneur Awards 2023 will be jointly celebrated at a gala dinner held on September 19, 2023, at The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur-la Hotel with the celebrated guest of honor, YB Datuk Ewon Benedick, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP). Mr. Lim will attend and receive both awards.

About Lexasure Financial Group

Lexasure Financial Group is a leading Southeast and South Asia group providing reinsurance and digital insurance solutions, including Reinsurance-as-a-Service (RaaS), that enable our clients to manage risk, accelerate growth, and effectively compete. We are driving the digital transformation of the insurance and reinsurance industry with scalable and innovative products that meet the local needs of companies and people in fast-growing Asian markets. Our management team has deep expertise in the industries of reinsurance, insurance, and insurance tech. Our values are based on a belief that our products enable customers to live and grow boldly while enhancing resilience. We serve over 60 primary insurers across 22 countries in Asia and North America. For more information, go to lexasure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

