Lexasure Offers Health Insurance Providers a Comprehensive Customer Portal with Vivacity

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of the world's population is expected to live in developing Asia by 2025 amid an increasingly aging demographic. Against this backdrop, Lexasure Financial Group , a leading insurtech provider in Southeast Asia, has launched Vivacity , a comprehensive mobile app designed to promote healthy lifestyles and improve engagement.

"Demand for healthcare already outstrips supply in the Asia-Pacific region," explained Ian Lim, Founder & CEO of Lexasure Financial Group. "APAC med-tech is answering the call with tech-enabled, personalized solutions that evolve with customers must be predictive, preventive, and cognitive. Using digital apps for preventative healthcare could save the region's healthcare system billions annually thanks to fewer hospital admissions and readmissions."

Vivacity is designed to help users take better care of themselves before a disease becomes more advanced, empowering patients with greater control over healthcare and better management of their wellness needs.

Know your health: Vivacity offers wearables integration with IoT devices, allowing doctors to monitor patient heart rate, glucometer readings, calorie count, and other vital signs so they can better manage health care. A health journal can provide accurate information to doctors.

Improve your health: Vivacity provides tips and resources for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including diet reminders throughout the day, exercise trackers, medical cost management, telemedicine, and chronic disease management.

Get rewarded: Earn and redeem loyalty points on products, accessories, and merchandise purchases to receive discounts and vouchers.

Primary insurers can use Vivacity to embrace a more efficient, self-service model for healthcare, thereby reducing administration costs while improving customer satisfaction. According to a 2017 IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science report, digital health apps and wearable devices could cut acute care spending by $7 billion per year across diabetes prevention, asthma, cardiac rehabilitation, and pulmonary rehabilitation.

By providing up-to-the-minute information on essential health benefits like primary care checkups, access to specialists, and prescription drug information, Vivacity mobile technologies empower patients and providers with greater control and management over healthcare needs. Vivacity enables primary insurers to migrate routine tasks to a self-service model leveraging machine learning so that customer interactions can be focused on more value-added services, creating a concierge environment that increases the satisfaction of the insured while driving down costs with a more scalable approach.

"As healthcare becomes increasingly fragmented and crowded with solutions that fail to gain traction, healthcare value will be gauged by personalization," Lim added. "The Vivacity platform reduces the cost of distribution and allows our insurance company clients to grow more quickly and be more competitive in response to the massive unmet need in the region. Vivacity leverages technology and data to become uniquely effective at engaging members in their health management and directing them towards prevention strategies and affordable, higher-value care."

Lexasure Financial Group is a leading Southeast and South Asia reinsurance company providing reinsurance and digital insurance solutions, including Reinsurance-as-a-Service (RaaS), that enable our clients to manage risk, accelerate growth, and effectively compete. We are driving the digital transformation of the insurance and reinsurance industry with scalable and innovative products that meet the local needs of companies and people in fast-growing Asian markets. Our management team has deep expertise in the industries of reinsurance, insurance, and insurance tech. Our values are based on a belief that our products enable customers to live and grow boldly while enhancing resilience. We serve over 60 primary insurers across 18 countries in Asia and North America. For more information, go to lexasure.com .

