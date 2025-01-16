LexCheck Opens Waitlist for Free Access to LexCheck Insights, Its Next-Generation LLM Contract Review Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexCheck, the leading AI-powered contract review software provider, today announced the launch of LexCheck Insights. The waitlist for free access to LexCheck Insights is now open. Building on the company's decade-long history in the AI contract review space, LexCheck Insights combines know-how from its legacy product with cutting-edge AI techniques to deliver unique and unparalleled contract analysis capabilities.

Legal and procurement teams are frustrated by (1) time-consuming manual review of contracts, (2) long implementation times for tech solutions, (3) capabilities limited to only simple and low-value documents, and (4) generic analyses that are not reflective of how they negotiate. LexCheck Insights eliminates these pain-points by offering a next-generation LLM contract review solution.

LexCheck Insights: Key Features and Benefits

Rapid Implementation: Deploys in minutes — not days, weeks, or months — allowing users to experience immediate value.





Tailored to Your Negotiation Style: Customized to your preferred negotiating positions, resulting in comprehensive analyses and redlines directly within Microsoft Word that mirror how you actually negotiate.





Handles Any Document Type: Capable of reviewing complex, high-value contracts as well as simple agreements, ensuring versatility across legal and procurement workflows.

Leadership Perspective

"LexCheck Insights is a game-changer in contract review, equipping legal departments with the tools they need to stay agile and proactive in today's increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Gary Sangha, CEO and founder of LexCheck. "LexCheck Insights is built to handle a wide variety of contract types — from NDAs and MSAs to highly intricate agreements — delivering industry-leading accuracy and speed. And now, with free access, this is the time to make LexCheck Insights a core part of your contract review process."

Availability

Free access to LexCheck Insights is now available on a limited basis. Visit https://www.lexcheck.com to join the waitlist and be among the first to experience the future of AI-powered contract review.

About LexCheck

LexCheck is the leading provider of AI-powered contract review and negotiation software, trusted by legal and procurement teams worldwide. By combining generative AI with a customizable framework, LexCheck delivers a fast, smart, and precise contract analysis solution. For more information, visit www.lexcheck.com.

