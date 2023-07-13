LexCheck Selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Incubator program to help LexCheck drive innovation and increase value for its customers

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexCheck , a leading AI-powered contract acceleration and intelligence platform, has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program . This program unlocks exciting new opportunities for current LexCheck users and enables the company to reach more customers worldwide.

The Pegasus Program is a new extension of Microsoft for Startup Founders Hub, a self-service platform that provides founders with valuable resources. This invite-only program provides additional support to help companies with customer-facing products that have early product-market fit better deliver value to their customers.

LexCheck's award-winning AI technology enables legal teams to expedite contract review, editing and negotiation and supports sales and procurement leaders with standardized contract negotiation processes and playbooks. These playbooks are based on industry best practices for standard commercial contracts and are also customizable according to the individual company's negotiation guidelines.

Investments in IT and emerging technologies are continuing to increase—according to a survey from EY , 94% of tech executives plan to invest more in them over the next year. As enterprise digital transformation continues to accelerate amidst economic uncertainty, members of the Pegasus Program face the challenge of cutting through the noise to meet the needs of enterprise companies.

As a member of the program, LexCheck will receive assistance and support from Microsoft's team of industry veterans throughout the product life cycle, access to the Microsoft Cloud, a dedicated cloud solution architect, connection to Microsoft's top customers and more. The program will allow LexCheck to develop future innovations within Microsoft products and create new AI-driven capabilities for its customers.

"This program will provide invaluable resources to enable us to help our customers accelerate business growth by closing deals faster," said Gary Sangha , CEO and founder of LexCheck. "By innovating alongside the Microsoft team, we will be better equipped to bring our solutions to where our customers most often work — Microsoft Word."

LexCheck plans to release its first functionality within Microsoft later this year. For more information about LexCheck, please visit lexcheck.com .

LexCheck is the leading contract acceleration and intelligence platform. LexCheck's award-winning AI technology delivers on this promise by providing the highest quality revisions with the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Businesses with LexCheck flow faster. To learn more, visit https://www.lexcheck.com/ .

