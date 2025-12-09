Lexell Blue and Enterprise Government Contractor Win 2025 Deltek MVP Partner of the Year Award

DULLES, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexell Blue, a leading Deltek Premier Partner, has been named winner of the Partner Category in the 18th Annual Deltek Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards. This recognition honors exceptional innovation and collaboration between a Deltek partner and customer that have completed an excellent implementation of Deltek solutions to deliver measurable business transformation.

Lexell Blue partnered with an enterprise Deltek Costpoint client to execute a major Costpoint re-implementation and modernization initiative - a transformative project that unified an existing Costpoint ERP system and an acquired Company's legacy ERP environment into a single, scalable, and compliant Deltek Costpoint platform. The initiative streamlined operations across more than 6,000 users and positioned their client for long-term growth and readiness for transition to Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate (GCCM).

Working in collaboration with their client, Lexell Blue led system architecture redesign, integration optimization, and workflow automation, delivering a future-ready platform that enhances data integrity, audit readiness, and operational efficiency across the enterprise. What truly sets Lexell Blue apart is the depth of experience within its consulting team. Lexell Blue consultants have a minimum of ten years of hands-on experience with the Deltek Costpoint product—many bringing 20 to 30 years of expertise. As a Deltek-only consultancy, Lexell Blue focuses exclusively on the Costpoint ecosystem, specializing in complex mergers and acquisitions, including integrations involving Costpoint Manufacturing. This unmatched experience allows the firm to deliver precision, speed, and confidence in every engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Deltek as the 2025 MVP Partner of the Year alongside our client," said Kelly Nighland, Partner at Lexell Blue. "This award reflects our team's commitment to excellence and our passion for helping government contractors achieve operational clarity and compliance through intelligent system design and collaboration."

"On behalf of everyone here at Deltek, congratulations to Lexell Blue on this honor. It's an honor to stand with our customers and partners to help them achieve their mission-critical business goals," said Margo Margo Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "These winners are leaders in their industries, and we look forward to seeing how they grow in the years ahead."

Lexell Blue is a proud Deltek Premier Partner recognized for delivering transformative ERP and business solutions for government contractors. With deep expertise across Deltek Costpoint implementations, integrations, and optimizations, Lexell Blue empowers organizations to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and drive measurable results. Our mission—Experience Quality Solutions—guides every engagement as we help clients modernize their systems and scale with confidence. Visit lexellblue.com or join the conversation on https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexell-blue-llc/.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

