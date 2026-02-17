Lexi Raised $1.4M to Bring AI Language Access to Every Point of Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexi is building an AI-native communication layer for healthcare, starting with language. In the U.S., 30 million patients face language barriers that slow care, erode trust, and lead to medical errors. Today, the company announced an oversubscribed $1.4M pre-seed round, led by Informed Ventures with participation from HBS Alumni Angels, Stanford Angels, Alumni Ventures, and Van Wickle Ventures, along with their partnership with Lowell Community Health Center.

Co-founders Linh Pham and Siddharth UR have witnessed language gaps' consequences firsthand and in their communities. Meanwhile, traditional interpretation systems are often expensive, delayed, and inconsistent.

"We're not replacing people," states Siddharth UR. "We're removing friction during vulnerable moments, ensuring patients are heard immediately."

Lexi is designed for clinical workflows. Care teams launch Lexi in seconds on existing systems to access secure AI interpretation across common and underserved languages, reducing delays and improving understanding.

Real-World Impact at Lowell Community Health Center

Lexi launched their pilot with Lowell CHC in August 2025, guided by Padma Sastry and Dr. Julie Le. The pilot rapidly expanded from one to eight departments. Results include:

60,000+ minutes of AI interpretation

of AI interpretation Instant interpretation eliminates wait times

eliminates wait times Greater patient privacy in sensitive visits

in sensitive visits Less administrative burden for clinicians

for clinicians Over 60% lower costs from day one

"It's very accurate. There's no downtime," said Maria Cruz, Head of Interpreter Services.

One provider reported: "We only use Lexi now. We don't reach out to phone interpreters anymore. It's so easy and we're saving money."

Recognition and Future Plans

Lexi's innovation has garnered global attention. Lexi is the winner of the HBS New Venture Competition, HLTH Health Equity, and iF Design Gold Award, previously awarded to giants like Apple, IBM and Ferrari.

"Linh and Siddharth possess the rare alchemy required to mesh sophisticated AI with beautiful design, creating an experience that feels entirely natural," says Yuechen Zhao, Partner at Informed Ventures. "We're thrilled to back Lexi to unlock the future of healthcare, where seamless access to care is a reality for everyone."

Lexi will accelerate deployments across health centers, clinics and hospitals while increasing language coverage. The company is expanding its Patient Advisory Board and invites communities to partner.

"Communication is the core of healthcare," says CEO Linh Pham. "We're building a future where everyone can advocate for their health with dignity, in any language."

For further information: Su Belagodu, [email protected]

