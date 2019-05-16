Lexicon Enhances Integration with Barefoot PMS

PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Travel Technologies recently announced an upgraded integration with Barefoot, one of the vacation rental industry's top property management software applications.

Recently recognized as Booking.com's "Best Performing Vacation Rental Connectivity Partner" in North America for 2018, Lexicon now offers Barefoot users enhanced channel marketing strategies to drive conversion on Booking.com's and Expedia's global networks of online travel booking brands.

According to Joel Inman, Founder and CEO at Lexicon Travel Technologies, "Barefoot is a leader and an important partner in the online booking eco-system, and we're excited to offer new channel marketing capabilities for property managers using Barefoot and online travel agencies."

Barefoot fully supports the expanded functionality of their new integration with Lexicon. Ed Ulmer, Barefoot's President and CEO, said, "We're really pleased with the additional abilities Lexicon gives our customers, particularly their ability to list inventory as a unit-type on hotel-style OTAs. As the industry evolves to include more resort and condo-style long-term/short-term hybrid models, Lexicon's value proposition is directly in the sweet spot."

Among the technology advances Barefoot users can expect via Lexicon's upgraded integration are:

Faster availability updates via better data translation

Cancellations that automatically update in Barefoot

New clustered-inventory capabilities, including distributing bookings randomly across representative units

Enhanced credit card details including CVC and cardholder address

Ancillary booking details like pricing breakdown and promotion name passed to Barefoot's "Comments" field

Minimum length of stay restriction now available

Booking Source and Merchant of Record accountability improvements

