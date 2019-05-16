Lexicon Enhances Integration with Barefoot PMS
Property Managers using Barefoot now have more ways to drive booking success on Expedia and Booking.com
May 16, 2019, 14:32 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Travel Technologies recently announced an upgraded integration with Barefoot, one of the vacation rental industry's top property management software applications.
Recently recognized as Booking.com's "Best Performing Vacation Rental Connectivity Partner" in North America for 2018, Lexicon now offers Barefoot users enhanced channel marketing strategies to drive conversion on Booking.com's and Expedia's global networks of online travel booking brands.
According to Joel Inman, Founder and CEO at Lexicon Travel Technologies, "Barefoot is a leader and an important partner in the online booking eco-system, and we're excited to offer new channel marketing capabilities for property managers using Barefoot and online travel agencies."
Barefoot fully supports the expanded functionality of their new integration with Lexicon. Ed Ulmer, Barefoot's President and CEO, said, "We're really pleased with the additional abilities Lexicon gives our customers, particularly their ability to list inventory as a unit-type on hotel-style OTAs. As the industry evolves to include more resort and condo-style long-term/short-term hybrid models, Lexicon's value proposition is directly in the sweet spot."
Among the technology advances Barefoot users can expect via Lexicon's upgraded integration are:
- Faster availability updates via better data translation
- Cancellations that automatically update in Barefoot
- New clustered-inventory capabilities, including distributing bookings randomly across representative units
- Enhanced credit card details including CVC and cardholder address
- Ancillary booking details like pricing breakdown and promotion name passed to Barefoot's "Comments" field
- Minimum length of stay restriction now available
- Booking Source and Merchant of Record accountability improvements
To learn more about Lexicon's upgraded integration with Barefoot and how they can help you book more online:
Call them at 541-527-2399
Visit them online at https://www.lexicontravel.com
About LEXICON
Lexicon Travel Technologies connects Vacation Rental Property Managers with the millions of guests who book via online travel agencies. We translate the complexities of vacation rental inventory into high-performing listings that drive bookings across channels.
Unlike traditional channel managers, our powerful technology and expert staff drive revenue by creating fully optimized listings, identifying dynamic pricing opportunities and ensuring reservation compliance across platforms.
Based in Park City, Utah, Lexicon provides Property Managers with a new level of fluency in managing the revenue their inventory produces - a fluency that speaks the language of transparency, accountability and partnership.
To learn more visit https://www.lexicontravel.com
Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of Lexicon Travel Technologies or an affiliate thereof.
Media Contact:
Lexicon Travel Technologies
Michelle Marquis
(541) 527-2399
Michelle.Marquis@lexicontravel.com
SOURCE Lexicon Travel Technologies
