Lexicon Tech Solutions LE45 Handheld Computer Awarded Google Mobile Service (GMS) Certification

Running popular Google Play Store apps and APIs just got easier for users of the value-priced rugged LE45 Android handheld computer.

CONYERS, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a 25-year leader in maintenance and repair services for rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners, and label printers is pleased to announce that the company's mobile computer, the LE45, has been awarded Google Mobile Services (GMS) certification.

Lexicon introduced the LE45 after repair customers repeatedly asked for recommendations for a high-performance, no frills, value-priced device that would help them cost-effectively migrate to Android.

"We've been repairing all makes and models of mobile computers for 25 years," notes National Sales Director Mitch Rogers. "We had all the background knowledge of what customers liked and disliked about different models, common break issues, pricing concerns, and usability features. We took that knowledge and designed what we think is the perfect Android handheld for businesses operating on a budget."

The LE45 is used by industries nationwide across manufacturing, warehousing, retail, and education verticals.

"GMS compatibility is a big win for our customers as it allows them to connect to Google's proven secure network and offers full access to the Google Play Store and Google's extensive library of applications," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions.

"We always want to provide options," said Rogers. "Android Open Source Project OS versions have their place in the market, and we've seen success and market adoption with our AOSP Android 9 OS. GMS certification is one more way we can provide our customers easy access to the apps they use to run their business operations."

The fully customizable LE45 features an Android 9 or Android 12 OS, Zebra SE4750 or SE4850 imager options, a 4.5-inch WVGA capacitive touch display, numeric and alphanumeric keypads , and an optional field installable pistol grip.

The LE45 is Ivanti, SOTI, and StayLinked certified.

For pricing information or a 30-day demo, contact Mitch Rogers at 678-750-0306 or [email protected] .

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon has led the industry for 25 years in large-scale technology precision repairs and maintenance. The LE45 is their first product offering. Visit https://www.lexicontech.com .

