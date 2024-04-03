Lexicon Tech Solutions Welcomes New VP of Channel Development

CONYERS, Ga., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Taylor as the new Vice President of Channel Development. With more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Jenny brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role, emphasizing a unique focus on services, mobility, and consulting.

Taylor's journey in the IT sector began with an entrepreneurial team in Louisville, KY, where they founded a Managed Mobility Services (MMS) company. Collaborating as a growth-minded leadership team, the company achieved notable expansion through several acquisitions, ultimately leading to its acquisition by IBM.

Throughout her distinguished career, Taylor has held various leadership positions spanning Operations, Global Services, Solution Architecture, Program Management, Sales, Federal, and Channel Management. In her most recent role at CDW, Jenny spent four years cultivating and evolving the Professional Services organization in the Southeast.

As the VP of Channel Development at Lexicon, Taylor will focus on developing go-to-market strategies, implementing best practices, and strengthening key partnerships to explore and open new partner sales channels.

"Jenny's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Lexicon," said Josh King, CEO. "As we expand into new markets with our insurance-backed ADP offerings, our relationship with channel partners like CDW, Howard Technologies, ProSys, and others has never been more important. Jenny's role is key to enable our partner community to drive greater collaboration and customer successes."

Lexicon's 75,000 SF repair facility is located outside of Atlanta with a satellite facility in Orlando and additional facilities planned for later in the year.

Lexicon Tech Solutions is thrilled to welcome Jenny Taylor to the team and looks forward to the continued growth and success that her expertise will bring to the organization.

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon Tech Solutions offers everything your team needs to ensure that student devices are kept working and student learning is never interrupted. Insurance-backed ADP, white-glove deployment, flat-rate repairs, 24/7 tracking, and detailed analytics that offer insight into your fleet are just the start of the many benefits you'll receive. Districts of all sizes trust Lexicon for their device repairs. Visit www.lexiconK12.com.

