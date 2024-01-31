Lexie Hearing Launches the Lexie B2 Plus Hearing Aid Powered by Bose

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexie Hearing, a leader in over-the-counter hearing aids, today released its newest product, the Lexie B2 Plus Self-fitting OTC Hearing Aids Powered by Bose, which includes an enhanced in-app hearing test feature and a new charging carrying case that holds one, up to 18-hour charge to extend battery life for when users are on the go.

Lexie Hearing’s new B2 Plus Self-Fitting OTC Hearing Aids Powered by Bose offer an optional in-app hearing test and 18-hour rechargeable case.

"We're always innovating to bring best-in-class hearing aids to the market for the 44 million Americans who experience mild to moderate hearing loss," said Nic Klopper, CEO of Lexie Hearing. "With the launch of the Lexie B2 Plus, we're pleased to continue delivering an exceptional hearing experience backed by award-winning customer service."

The Lexie B2 Plus Hearing Aids Powered by Bose feature an optional in-app hearing test that provides wearers with recommended hearing aid settings tailored to their unique hearing profile, giving users an optimal initial setting that they can save as one of their presets. From there users can further fine-tune to get the most comfortable experience in a variety of environments. The hearing test uses diagnostic technology provided by Lexie Hearing's parent company, hearX, a world leader in digital audiological equipment.

Wearers have a choice to take the hearing test upon initial setup and any time they are wearing the hearing aids. The test may be repeated as many times as desired. Wearers who prefer not to use the hearing test feature can manually adjust their hearing aids for preferred bass and treble levels and volume, giving them the ultimate control over their hearing experience.

"Hearing is a highly individual and unique experience, much like a fingerprint," said Klopper. "The in-app hearing test makes it easy to find the ideal setting for your ears at any point in your hearing journey, giving you the confidence to hear the life you love."

The upgraded product builds on the industry-leading Lexie B2 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose, available from leading retailers like Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Walmart, CVS Health, Walgreens and LexieHearing.com. Lexie B2 Hearing Aids were recently named the top OTC Hearing Aid in the U.S.1 by Circana, the nation's leading Retail Tracking Service. In the first year following the FDA's approval of over-the-counter hearing aids sales in October 2022, the Lexie B2 Hearing Aid Powered by Bose was the top selling device based on U.S. dollar and unit sales figures.

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing ( www.lexiehearing.com ), a division of hearX Group, is driven by its mission to make hearing health more affordable and accessible. As a leader in the U.S. OTC hearing aid market, Lexie was named among the 100 Most Influential Companies by TIME in 2023 for its innovative technology and meaningful impact on hearing health in America. Lexie products are clinically proven to provide similar benefits as audiologist-fitted devices for those with mild to moderate hearing loss for up to a quarter of the cost of prescription devices and are sold in more than 14,000 leading retail stores nationwide and on lexiehearing.com. Delivering best-in-class user-friendly technology, an easy-to-use app and award-winning customer service, Lexie helps wearers get back to better hearing quickly and easily so they can confidently live the life they love.

About hearX Group

hearX Group ( www.hearxgroup.com ) is an industry leading medtech company with a mission to make healthy hearing accessible to everyone, everywhere. Using smart technology, artificial intelligence and data, hearX has built a suite of smart digital solutions to detect, diagnose and treat hearing loss around the globe, making cost-effective hearing healthcare accessible to those who need it most. In a few short years, hearX's footprint has grown to reach 191 countries and more than 2.4 million people, globally.

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Services, U.S., dollar sales, model LBS00001B2 October 2022 - October 2023 combined

