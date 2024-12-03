Lexie Hearing Named to Inc.'s 2024 Health Products Best in Business List

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexie Hearing has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list in the Health Products category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

As the #1 OTC hearing aid brand in the U.S.*, Lexie Hearing is a leader in over-the-counter (OTC) hearing care, making better hearing accessible to the more than 44 million adults in the U.S. who experience hearing loss. Available online and in more than 14,000 retail and pharmacy stores nationwide, as well as through several leading insurance plans, and on lexiehearing.com, Lexie's award-winning hearing aids are clinically-proven to provide similar hearing benefits as audiologist-fitted devices for a fraction of the cost of traditional hearing aids, helping people take control of their hearing and restore their confidence so they can enjoy the life they love. Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, healthcare, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Inc. alongside so many other brands that are changing the way we live for the better," said Nic Klopper, Lexie Hearing Co-Founder and CEO. "We're thankful to Inc. for recognizing the impact of the hard work our Lexie team puts in every day to create accessible and affordable hearing care for everyone, everywhere."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

About Lexie Hearing

Lexie Hearing (www.lexiehearing.com), a division of hearX Group, is driven by its mission to make hearing health more affordable and accessible. As a leader in the U.S. OTC hearing aid market, Lexie was named among the 100 Most Influential Companies by TIME in 2023 for its innovative technology and meaningful impact on hearing health in America. Lexie products are clinically proven to provide similar benefits as audiologist-fitted devices for those with mild to moderate hearing loss for up to a quarter of the cost of prescription devices and are sold in more than 14,000 leading retail stores nationwide, through several insurance plans and on lexiehearing.com. Delivering best-in-class user-friendly technology, an easy-to-use app and award-winning customer service, Lexie helps wearers get back to better hearing quickly and easily so they can confidently live the life they love.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales, Aug 2023-July 2024.

