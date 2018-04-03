LexinFintech to Attend LendIt Fintech USA 2018

Ryan Huanian Liu, Lexin's chief risk officer, will give a presentation at LendIt titled "Unlocking China's Consumer Finance Opportunity with Fintech Innovation" at 4:30pm on April 9, during the "Investor Opportunities in Fintech" session. Liu's presentation will showcase Lexin's innovative business model, and its risk-management and fund-distribution technologies based on artificial intelligence and big data. He will also discuss the China market, and how innovations in technology and trends in consumer finance are creating opportunities for investment.

"I am excited to be invited by LendIt to share Lexin's innovations in consumer finance," Liu said. "I look forward to meeting with industry experts, investors, and counterparts at this event to explore together the trends and opportunities in fintech innovation."

Lexin has been named a finalist for "International Innovator of the Year" at this year's LendIt Fintech Industry Awards. The "International Innovator of the Year" award will be presented to a company, based outside the U.S., which has shown "a strong culture of innovation, producing groundbreaking changes in the industry," according to LendIt. The winner will be announced at the LendIt Fintech Industry Awards Show and Dinner on April 10th in San Francisco.

Lexin strategically focuses on serving the credit needs of educated young adults in China and capturing their long-term growth potential. A significant portion of educated young adults have been underserved by traditional financial institutions. The company's online consumer finance and e-commerce platform, Fenqile, offers convenient and affordable installment loans. Lexin has developed proprietary end-to-end loan origination, decisioning, loan management and servicing platform, which is designed to optimize customer experience.

Lexin's innovations in risk management include the automated and dynamic credit assessment engine, Hawkeye, which generates an integrated credit risk assessment and approval decision. Lexin has developed more than 1,000 decisioning rules utilizing 5,000 potential data variables, and accumulated a massive amount of proprietary data. Automation and data capabilities allow Lexin to perform a more comprehensive credit analysis of its customers than traditional financial institutions.

Lexin has also innovated in fund distribution and asset management using its proprietary Wormhole system, which connects customers and funding partners' systems in real time, and allocates qualified customer loan assets to various funding sources with different risk-and-return parameters. This allows Lexin's funding partners to deploy their capital in a more cost-effective manner, and to gain access to relatively high quality, low-risk borrowers.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China. As one of China's leading financial technology companies, Lexin integrates its e-commerce-driven installment finance platform, Fenqile, with advanced risk management technologies, the Company's Dingsheng asset distribution technology platform, and the Company's Juzi Licai online investment platform for individual investors, to create a comprehensive consumer finance ecosystem. The Company utilizes technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to enable the near-instantaneous matching of user funding requests with offers from the Company's more than 30 funding partners, which include commercial banks, consumer finance companies, and other licensed financial institutions.



