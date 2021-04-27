Lexington-based Student Mental Health Services Company Now Operating in Seven Massachusetts Colleges

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a major Boston research university to a community college on Cape Cod, Christie Campus Health, the Lexington based student mental health services company, is partnering with a diverse group of Massachusetts schools to deliver a platform of services that helps them better support their students' mental health. Christie's services include 24/7/365 access to a clinician support line and telehealth services as well as mental health "navigators" and therapy visits in the community.

While the company serves dozens of schools throughout the country, including the entire state university system in Georgia, its early customers have all been from Massachusetts. Currently, Christie is operating at Northeastern University, Merrimack College, Emmanuel College, Wentworth Institute of Technology, New England College of Optometry, Cape Cod Community College, with Babson College and other schools currently scheduled for fall implementaions.

"As a Massachusetts company, it is so gratifying to see more and more schools in the state turn to us for help in supporting their students' mental health," said Fred Chicos, of Belmont, Chair and founder of Christie Campus Health. "The versatility of our mental health service platform is reflected in the diversity of the schools we serve."

Christie customers say the student-centered options for mental health support is what led them to partner with the company which was launched as a start-up in 2018 by a team with extensive experience in young adult mental health, higher education and health care delivery.

"Our students need help navigating the behavioral health system, getting connected to in-the moment crisis support followed up with extensive wrap-around services from our Student Wellness Office," said Christine McCarey, Dean of Enrollment Management & Advising Services, Cape Cod Community College. "Joining with Christie has enabled us to provide students with this access to support anytime from anyplace."

"The primary reasons we chose Christie were service, cost and tracking," said Dr. Brenda Hawks, Director and Licensed Psychologist of the Emmanuel College Counceling Center. "What we did not plan on and were surprised by was the excellent marketing and psychoeducational efforts by the marketing team of Christie. They developed social media campaigns, posters, and cameos to support the Center's efforts to promote the 24/7 after hours support line."

The demand for wrap-around mental health services like those offered by Christie is higher education's response to the college student mental health crisis, made worse by the pandemic and recent racial injustices. According to a recent study from the Healthy Minds Network, 47% of college students surveyed screened positive for clinically significant symptoms of depression and/or anxiety—up from 44% last year and the highest since the survey was started in 2007.

By partnering with on-campus counseling teams and administrators, Christie offers customizable services, that focus on the needs of all students. The services appeal to students who may be reluctant to access the college counseling service due to concerns about stigma, or who are looking for additional counselor diversity. Since Christie's services have no out-of-pocket cost to the student, they increase access for lower-income students, a critical benefit given growing concerns about income and health inequities.

The full-service option includes the following:

A 24/7/365 clinician-staffed support line that can be reached by students whether they are on campus, off-campus, or abroad

In-person or video therapy sessions at no cost to the student

Personal Navigators who provide referral and care coordination for students

A self-directed online emotion training supported by Personal Navigators

Student mobile App and Wellness Information Hub website

Virtual Psychiatric Prescribing Clinics to offer students dedicated access to psychiatric assessment and medication management

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, the management of Christie Campus Health (Christie) has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality behavioral health services to students. It's multi-component platform was created by clinicians and student health experts.

