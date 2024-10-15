LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY DOUBLES DOWN ON ENTERTAINMENT INCENTIVE, LAUNCHES FILM LEXINGTON, A FILM & ENTERTAINMENT TEAM LED BY INDUSTRY VETERAN LISA BRIN

Link to Lisa Brin headshot

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington's convention and visitor's bureau, VisitLEX, has launched Film Lexington (FilmLEX), a film and entertainment team and resource hub led by industry veteran Lisa Brin, to market Kentucky's competitive entertainment incentive program. The team will serve to develop Lexington and Central Kentucky into a thriving film and entertainment production hub for $1-10 million family, holiday and indie horror films and television projects, while driving business to and providing workforce development opportunities in the state. Kentucky's entertainment incentive positions Kentucky as a formidable industry player, boasting a fully-refundable 30-35% tax credit, with a yearly cap of $75 million and a project cap up to $10 million.



Best known as Lexington, KY Horse Capital of the World and a Bourbon lovers' paradise, Lexington is a modern, mid-size city rich in history and resources for the filmmaking community. The area boasts abundantly diverse landscapes and real-life backdrops that serve as a façade for any genre -- from bustling, urban cityscapes to quaint small towns frozen in time; and from rolling bluegrass hills and lush forests to castles, battlefields and abandoned rickhouses. Lexington's four seasons create mood and personality all year round with best-in-class hospitality and a warm and welcoming spirit. Named a top 25 city by U.S. News & World Report and as a best small city in the U.S. (alongside Charleston, Savannah, and Santa Fe) by Condé Nast Traveler , Lexington is emerging as a first-rate destination. Conveniently located an hour from Louisville and Cincinnati and a day's drive from ⅔ of the U.S. population, Lexington is attracting a growing list of film and television professionals who now call it home.

"After nearly twenty years living and working in the film and television industry, returning to my roots in Lexington is a homecoming for me. It's a city full of opportunity with a film-friendly community that passionately supports and nurtures creativity. Lexington is not only a place for filmmakers to realize their vision; it offers an incomparable lifestyle that redefines the production experience. It is an honor to be spearheading FilmLEX," said Brin.

"Over the past 25 years, Lexington has transformed into a bustling hub of activity and growth, cementing the central Bluegrass region as a premier destination not just to visit, but to live, work and create. This strategic move supporting the state's competitive entertainment incentive program underscores our commitment to nurturing and cultivating a thriving film and television community, while driving business to the region," said Mary Quinn Ramer, President of VisitLEX. "We are fortunate to have Lisa Brin lead FilmLEX for our city."

"Across the board, we are seeing record-breaking investment and growth, and it is no surprise that Kentucky's film and television industry is sharing in that success," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Partners like VisitLEX are helping to show the world that great things are happening here in the commonwealth, and the creation of FilmLEX proves entertainment production will be a big part of our growing economy."

Lexington's production infrastructure is expanding with a budding local crew base and facilities which include the addition of LEX Studios, a new 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility; Wrigley Media Group, a full-service, public-use production space; Arri certified film school Asbury University's 52,000-square-foot mixed-use production complex; and Studio46 Media's studio, all of which provide extensive production and post-production services and a variety of high-level professional cameras and equipment.

About Lisa Brin

Prior to her return home to Lexington, Brin launched groundbreaking consumer brand partnership campaigns at The Walt Disney Company, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and agency, The Marketing Store, for tentpole theatrical franchises "Jurassic World," "Fast & The Furious," "Kung Fu Panda," "Despicable Me," and "The Grinch."

About FilmLEX

FilmLEX is VisitLEX's (Lexington's local convention and visitors bureau) film and television team dedicated to serving and supporting the film and television production community. FilmLEX's purpose is to help market and promote the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive (KEI) to the industry to drive economic impact and job opportunities for the region.

