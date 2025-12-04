Lexington Manufacturing Strengthens West Coast Presence with Prineville Expansion

COON RAPIDS, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Manufacturing, a leading provider of high-performance door and window components, is proud to announce its expansion into Prineville, Oregon. This strategic move marks another significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving customers nationwide with enhanced manufacturing capabilities and geographic reach.

The new facility will feature approximately 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space with 7 lamination lines, 4 profile wrappers, 2 mould lines and a variety of other wood processing equipment. With this expansion, Lexington will also welcome approximately 50 new employees to the team. The facility has long been a manufacturing operation for the fenestration industry and Lexington is proud to help keep that piece of the community alive in Prineville.

"We're grateful for the warm welcome from the Prineville team and the support of local leadership," said Jeff Morin, Vice President of Operations. "This expansion not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also keeps meaningful jobs in Central Oregon."

Lexington's expansion to Oregon follows its recent growth in Covington, Georgia, and acquisition of Tru-Cut Inc. in Anderson, Indiana; reinforcing the company's long-term strategy to scale operations and meet increasing demand across residential, commercial, and architectural markets.

"We're excited to join the Prineville community and expand our footprint in the Pacific Northwest," said Mike Dillon, President of Lexington Manufacturing. "This new location allows us to better serve our West Coast partners, strengthen our supply chain, and continue delivering the quality and reliability our customers expect."

Lexington plans to have the facility back into production by the end of 2025.

About Lexington: Founded in 1981, Lexington Manufacturing is a premier OEM supplier and contract manufacturer specializing in close-tolerance components for the fenestration industry. With over 40 years of expertise, Lexington offers comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of the marketplace. Advanced capabilities include profile wrapping, robotic painting, CNC machining and moulding, panel processing and optimization, as well as component solutions for flush doors, stile and rail doors, entry doors, cabinet doors, fire-rated doors, window assemblies, and architectural ceilings.

Operating in Minneapolis and Brainerd, Minnesota; Anderson, Indiana, as well as recently opening a facility in Covington, Georgia, Lexington Manufacturing is committed to helping partners optimize their production processes to minimize waste and maximize efficiency, ensuring top-quality products for their customers and end-users.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: Nicole Anderson, Director of Business Relations, Lexington Manufacturing. [email protected].

