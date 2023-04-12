Lexington Medical Center Partners with Unite Us to Improve Coordination with Community Organizations and Innovate on Interoperability

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Medical Center , a hospital serving Columbia, Lexington, and the rest of the South Carolina Midlands area, and Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration, are partnering to enhance collaboration between the hospital and community organizations to address the unmet health and social needs of people and families throughout the Midlands.

Together, Lexington Medical Center and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can be difficult to navigate otherwise. The Unite South Carolina network provides a central point of contact where health and social services providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes. Additionally, Lexington Medical Center will be utilizing the Unite Us market-leading care summary writeback functionality, which surfaces deep visibility and insight for the clinical providers into their patient's social care history all directly within their EHR.

"We are excited to implement this tool with our community partners across the Midlands. It helps us advance our vision to be a coordinated healthcare delivery system that is accessible and affordable and continually improves the health status of our communities," said Lara Lott Moore, Vice President of Community Medical Centers, Lexington Medical Center.

In South Carolina, Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with food insecurity, housing, employment, and much more. Partners in the South Carolina network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to securely send and receive electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities.

"We are overjoyed to collaborate with Lexington Medical Center!" said Liz Walsh, Director of Customer and Community Success at Unite Us. "Their team is dedicated to connecting patients with the resources they need beyond the hospital's walls. Unite Us' software will empower this phenomenal team to amplify its impact. Our neighbors in need in the Midlands community will benefit most from this critical partnership".

Community organizations interested in joining the Unite Us network can visit uniteus.com/networks/south-carolina/ or contact Thomas Tafel, Community Outreach Manager for Lexington Medical Center, at [email protected] .

About Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center is a 607-bed hospital in West Columbia, South Carolina. It anchors a healthcare network that includes five community medical centers and employs a staff of more than 7,800 healthcare professionals. The hospital was ranked the best hospital in the Columbia Metro and #2 hospital in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, it was named one of the "Best Places to Work in South Carolina" by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. Lexington Medical Cancer Center is an accredited Cancer Center of Excellence with a clinical research and education affiliation with MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. The network includes a cardiovascular program recognized by the American College of Cardiology as South Carolina's first HeartCARE Center. The network also has an occupational health center, the largest skilled nursing facility in the Carolinas, an Alzheimer's care center, and 70 physician practices. Lexington Medical Center operates one of the busiest Emergency departments in South Carolina, treating nearly 100,000 patients each year. The hospital delivers more than 4,000 babies annually and performs more than 25,000 surgeries.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Contact: Unite Us, [email protected]

SOURCE Unite Us