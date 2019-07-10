Lexington Native, Tenured CEO And Three-Term Board Member To Serve As Board Chair For Goodwill Industries International

Luttrell has held her current CEO position for five years and has led the growth and development of her organization's services and donated goods retail program. She is currently executing the organization's strategic plan, which is aimed at reducing poverty by working closely with community partners to provide long-term support and other resources to the community's most vulnerable populations. Prior to her current position, she served as president and CEO for three other Goodwill organizations: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (Dayton, OH), Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee (Nashville) and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies (Johnstown, PA).

During her tenure on the GII board, Luttrell served as secretary and vice chair of the board, and she chaired the board's Strategic Issues Planning Committee and various committees for Goodwill's Conference of Executives. She also chaired two Goodwill associations, including the Mid-Atlantic Goodwill Industries Coalition, which is made up of 15 Goodwill organizations that collaborate on best practices, as well as the Ohio Association of Goodwill Industries.

Luttrell is the recipient of Goodwill's coveted Kenneth K. King Management Award for Executive Excellence. She received the award for her leadership of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley through significant growth in services to people with disabilities and other disadvantages, including mergers with two neighboring Goodwill organizations.

"Amy is recognized as an experienced, thoughtful leader by her peers throughout Goodwill. Her deep commitment to people with disabilities and disadvantages will provide a strong foundation as Goodwill seeks to expand its impact in the future," said Steven C. Preston, GII president and CEO. "I am thrilled to have her steady leadership guiding our board."

Luttrell is a graduate of GII's Executive Development Program, a 16-month curriculum that blends classroom instruction and applied learning with a focus on results and performance, with an aim to help learners develop the skills necessary for success as a Goodwill president and CEO. She is also a graduate of Leadership Dayton and Leadership Kentucky. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Murray State University with a major in social work and a minor in political science.

Luttrell also serves on the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB) and its executive committee and chairs the KWIB's Workforce Participation Committee. In addition, she has served on numerous boards of directors for charitable and civic organizations, including as past board member for SourceAmerica. She currently chairs the Rotary Club of Louisville's Philanthropy Committee.

She is a native of Lexington, KY. She has four adult children and three grandchildren.

