Lexington Partners Closes Lexington Co-Investment Partners VI at $4.6 Billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners, a leading global manager of co-investment and secondary private equity funds, today announced the final close of Lexington Co-Investment Partners VI, L.P. and associated vehicles (CIP VI), with committed capital totaling $4.6 billion, surpassing both the fund's $4.0 billion target and the $3.5 billion committed to its predecessor fund in 2021. CIP VI is one of the largest dedicated global co-investment funds.

CIP VI will continue the Lexington co-investment program's (Co-Investment Partners, or CIP) strategy of constructing diversified portfolios of equity co-investments alongside leading private equity and growth sponsors in North America, Europe, and RoW, with exposure to transactions in small, mid and large cap companies across a broad group of industry sectors.

Since its inception in 1998, CIP has raised $15 billion of total committed capital and has invested over $10.5 billion in 600+ co-investments alongside more than 200 leading sponsors. CIP has one of the most experienced co-investment teams in the industry and is led by a group of partners with an average tenure at Lexington of 22 years.

Commenting on the fund closing, Bart Osman, Partner of Lexington, said, "CIP VI received strong support from existing and new investors across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, led by loyal institutional pension plans with the addition of major financial institutions, corporate pensions, endowments/foundations, and family offices. This vote of confidence reflects an appreciation of our disciplined and thoughtful investment strategy, our strong reputation, and the overall success of our co-investment program, which was initiated 27 years ago. CIP's deeply experienced team has continued to access high-quality deal flow from leading GPs, and we believe the current co-investment environment is particularly attractive due to the sustained demand for co-investor equity."

Lexington Partners is one of the world's largest and most successful managers of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, with over $82 billion of total capitalization. The firm helped pioneer the development of the institutional secondary market over 35 years ago and created one of the first independent, discretionary co-investment programs 27 years ago.

