LexiPoint Launches the First Policy Decision Engine for Government

Backed by Summit as founding investor, LexiPoint turns government regulation into structured, executable infrastructure — delivering consistency, auditability, and speed-to-compliance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexiPoint today announced its entry into the government technology market with the first Policy Decision Engine — a platform that transforms regulation into a machine-readable ontology, then reasons over it to produce scored, cited, legally defensible determinations. The company launches with Summit, a decade-long government technology consultancy, as founding investor and strategic partner.

The Problem

Government agencies make billions of high-stakes decisions every year — benefits eligibility, licensing, permitting, compliance — based on policy that exists only as text. Caseworkers interpret the same statute differently, producing inconsistent outcomes, costly appeals, and zero auditability.

LexiPoint structures policy — statutes, jurisdictions, exceptions — into a living graph that can be updated continuously and reasoned over dynamically. Unlike business rules engines that hardcode policy as static if/then logic requiring costly reprogramming with every regulatory change, LexiPoint's ontology teaches a system how policy works.

"Intuit proved what happens when you structure the tax code into a graph — it transformed an entire industry," said Kevin Potter, Co-founder and CEO. "LexiPoint does this for government policy and regulation; allowing for consistent and deterministic application of government policy to the decisions that matter most to citizens."

Agentic-Ready

LexiPoint is designed to operate with or without AI. The platform delivers governed, auditable decisions on its own. When an agency is ready, AI capabilities can be toggled on at the program level — with the same policy layer enforcing governance on every AI-assisted determination.

Without structured statute, jurisdictional awareness, and citation infrastructure, AI agents cannot explain which rule they applied or defend the outcome in an administrative hearing. LexiPoint provides that missing layer.

"Productivity is the first rung of the AI value ladder," said Dan Osborne, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer. "Agencies that want AI actually operating inside their workflows need a decision layer that doesn't exist yet. That's what we're building."

Strategic Foundation

Summit provides in-kind delivery support and a contractual commitment to leverage its established government relationships in support of LexiPoint's go-to-market.

"Summit brings ten years of trusted relationships and proven delivery," said Moez Chaabouni, Founder and CEO of Summit. "That market presence is built into our foundation from day one."

About LexiPoint

LexiPoint is a policy technology company building the operating system for government decision-making. Its Policy Decision Engine transforms regulation into structured, executable infrastructure — enabling government agencies to make consistent, auditable, and legally defensible determinations at scale. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Summit

Summit is a government technology consultancy with a decade of experience modernizing public-sector operations. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Media Contact

Dan Osborne, Co-founder & CCO

LexiPoint

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexipoint