LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights Awarded "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Award-winning insights help identify barriers to care, improve care delivery and create more equitable healthcare options and more diverse clinical research programs.

ATLANTA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, today announced that its LexisNexis® Health Equity and Inclusion Insights has been selected as the winner of the "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence awards programs that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights provides organizations with comprehensive, actionable, individual-level data on social drivers of health (SDoH). These nuanced insights offer a deep understanding of how SDoH impact an individual's access to care, health outcomes, and costs. The solution addresses challenges that disproportionately impact underserved individuals and communities by helping healthcare providers and researchers better understand a patient's environment and integrate those insights into their care plan or analysis.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions is helping healthcare organizations understand consumers by accessing insights beyond clinical silos, providing a more complete picture of the patient. Many factors that impact patient health occur outside the doctor's office, but these non-clinical variables are difficult to measure," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights bridges the gap, providing essential insights to improve care access and outcomes for underserved patients and populations. Understanding social determinants of health helps organizations address disparities and work toward equitable healthcare."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries.

"We're honored to receive the 'Best Healthcare Big Data Solution' award from MedTech Breakthrough for our LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights solution," said Diana Zuskov, associate vice president of healthcare strategy and innovation, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We're proud to help healthcare organizations uncover the insights they need to address health disparities head-on and overcome social barriers to quality care."

LexisNexis Health Equity and Inclusion Insights can also help organizations meet new guidelines, policies, and regulatory efforts aimed at ensuring inclusive research as well as meaningfully advancing health equity. In clinical trials, SDoH helps ensure diverse representation and improves participant retention. In the care delivery setting, these insights support the enhancement of personalized care to boost adherence to medications, support ongoing engagement, reduce gaps in care, and improve outcomes.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Syed Shabbir

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

[email protected]

+1.816.572.7709

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions